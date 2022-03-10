Rebecca L. Lingle, 23, of 150 Liberty Way, was charged Wednesday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police went to the Liberty Way address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Lingle stuck him in the face. The alleged victim locked himself in a bathroom until police arrived, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The alleged victim expressed fear for his safety. A records check showed that Lingle had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Lingle was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
