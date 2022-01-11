Mack A. Lewis, 41, of 1865 Gilbreath Road, was charged Monday night by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license-3rd offense. Lewis was driving a pickup truck at speeds of up to 90 mph and fled after an attempted traffic stop about 10 p.m. Monday on Oasis Road. The truck nearly hit a patrol car blocking his path before continuing onto Gap Creek Road, Deputy Luke Field said in a report. The truck locked its brakes and slid off the road. When a deputy approached, Lewis accelerated and drove down a driveway in the 6200 block of Gap Creek Road before stopping. Lewis fled the truck and entered a house. A man matching Lewis’ description was seen inside the house “laying on a bed with a large packet of syringes in his hand,” the report said. Lewis was taken into custody. A records check showed Lewis had an active violation of probation warrant. Ten syringes, a digital scale with white residue on it and a glass pipe were found near Lewis. Lewis was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Robert A. Webster, 43, of 1355 Quillen Shell Road, was charged about 10:35 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Deputies were advised to be on the lookout for a silver sport utility vehicle in connection with a domestic incident. A traffic stop was conducted on Patterson Street in Afton. Webster gave off an odor of alcohol and did not complete field sobriety tests. He allegedly resisted deputies before complying with commands. Webster allegedly admitted drinking vodka earlier in the morning, the report said. Webster was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Garrett S. Shelton, 40 of 1055 Park Lane, was charged about 7 p.m Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with resisting arrest and public intoxication. Deputies were called to the 2300 block of Holly Creek Road about an intoxicated man lying in a ditch. An empty alcohol bottle was found nearby. A vehicle believed to be Shelton’s was parked in the middle of the road, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Shelton gave off an odor of alcohol and had slurred speech. While Shelton was being patted down for weapons, he allegedly grabbed a deputy’s arm and became combative. Shelton was placed in handcuffs and put in a patrol car and “began kicking the back area of the cruiser,” the report said. Shelton was placed in leg restraints. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A storage unit was broken into at the Storage Hub, 225 W. Bernard Ave., Greeneville police said in a report. The offense was reported Monday. Items stolen include a Pac-Man arcade game, a television, fishing poles and women’s clothing, with a combined value of about $1,750. The victim told police the storage unit lock had been pried apart to provide entry.
A television and small refrigerator were among possessions stolen between Sunday and early Monday from a house in the 700 block of Frank Roberts Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. A suspect named entered through an unlocked door. The items have a combined value of $200.
A motorcycle was stolen between Sunday and Monday from an address in the 400 block of Mt. Hope Road. The owner found tire marks in her yard Monday morning and believes the motorcycle was loaded onto a trailer, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The Suzuki motorcycle is valued at $1,000.
“Multiple energy drinks” were stolen Sunday morning by four women from the Dollar General store at 7921 Kingsport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The women entered the store about 10:25 a.m. Sunday and began “stuffing the energy drinks into a large purse,” the report said. The purse was empty when the women came into the store. When approached in the parking lot by a store employee, the women left in a silver car. The registration tag number is included in the report. The estimated value of the stolen drinks is $85.