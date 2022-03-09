Marijuana was found in a student’s car about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Greeneville High School parking lot. Greeneville police received a report that the student checked into school at 7:40 a.m. He smelled strongly of marijuana. A K-9 and supervisor were called in and went to the student’s car in the back parking lot. The K-9 alerted on the car and a school staff member brought the student out to unlock the trunk. A “green leafy substance” that tested positive for marijuana was found on the front floorboards and dashboard areas. A pack of rolling papers was also found under the front seat. “The interior of the vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana” and the suspect’s backpack had the same odor, the report said. An officer’s report did not specify if charges were filed.
Brandon A. Campbell, 36, of 475 Chuckey Ruritan Road S., was charged about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule III drug. A records check showed that Campbell also had an active violation of probation arrest warrant, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Police were called to the Dairy Queen restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway about a woman “behaving in an irate manner” standing next to a car. She had been detained by Tusculum police. The woman “was upset over the price of a Blizzard and was yelling and cussing at employees,” the report said. Campbell was the car driver. The records check showed the arrest warrant and Campbell was taken into custody. A K-9 was brought in and alerted on the car. Found in the vehicle was a small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. A package containing suspected Suboxone was found in Campbell’s wallet. Campbell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. The woman was banned from Dairy Queen.
Two baby monitors were stolen Monday afternoon from Walmart. A Walmart loss prevention employee told Greeneville police on Tuesday that a man and woman entered the store through the garden section and went to the infant section. The man selected the baby monitors and the couple split up. The man and woman both left the store through the main exit without paying for the items, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The baby monitors have a combined value of $189. The couple left the property about 3:40 p.m. Monday in a car with the registration tag visible. Video evidence is available.