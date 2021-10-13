James S. Nye, 41, of 130 Cicero Ave., was charged about 11 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. While responding to a Haney Hill Road location on an unrelated call, an “obscenely loud car” was heard approaching, Deputy Ryan Caron saiid in a report. The car pulled into the address and the driver turned the lights off. Nye told deputies he was having mechanical issues with car. A records check showed Nye’s driver’s license was suspended. A car search located a bottle containing suspected methamphetamine, a scale, a pipe and two gun ammunition magazines, including a magazine with six 9-millimeter rounds in one of Nye’s pockets. Nye was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Michael K. Riddle, 49, of 72 Haney Hill Road, was charged Tuesday night by sheriffs deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine. Deputies went to the address just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a stolen camper possibly there. Riddle was seen coming from an outdoor shed, Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. About a half-gram of suspected methamphetamine was found on Riddle. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Rebekah D. English, 60, of 3150 McDonald Road, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license. 911 dispatch got a call about a westbound car being driven erratically and found it stopped on the shoulder of West Andrew Johnson Highway at Worley Drive with English “slumped over the wheel,” Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. English had slurred speech and fell asleep during field sobriety tests, the report said. A records check showed her driver’s license was revoked for a prior DUI conviction. English was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Marion M. Williford, 49, of Sand Valley Road, Jonesborough, was charged Monday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Police received a call about a man driving a car on West Andrew Johnson Highway near an industrial park “traveling at least 100 mph,” Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. A “be on the lookout” alert was issued. An officer was alerted by a driver honking a horn about a white car in front of it on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The car, driven by Williford, was seen to drive over the fog line in the road several times and a traffic stop was made. An open container in a cup holder was seen in the car. Williford’s breath smelled of alcohol, the report said. Williford “showed several indicators of impairment” and was not able to complete all field sobriety tests. Williford allegedly admitted to drinking before the traffic stop about 6:10 p.m. Monday. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Dakota W. Trentham, 23, of 192 Gravel Woods Drive, Midway, was charged Sunday night by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that while she was driving on Forest Road, Trentham was in a car that tried to run her off the road. A records check showed Trentham had “multiple” active arrest warrants, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The car was located and pulled over. The driver told deputies that Trentham had told her to follow the alleged victim’s car. When she pulled beside the car, Trentham grabbed the steering wheel, causing it to swerve toward the alleged victim’s car. Occupants of the alleged victim’s car told deputies that Trentham made obscene gestures toward them before the one he was in swerved in their direction. The alleged victim called 911 Dispatch. Trentham was taken into custody on the aggravated domestic assault charge and for arrest warrants on charges that include felony stalking, violation of an order of protection and an additional aggravated domestic assault charge. Trentham was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Kitchen knives were stolen Monday afternoon from the General Morgan Inn by four juvenile males, Greeneville police Offider Robert Anderson said in a report. The theft was reported Tuesday. Security footage shows four teenagers enter the North Main Street hotel about 4:30 p.m.Monday, “move throughout the establishment” and then leave with the knives. The juveniles also smeared soap on a bathroom wall, floor and counters. At least two and possibly four Meiji knives were stolen. The “high end” knives are valued at $400 each.
A tire on a sport utility vehicle was slashed between Monday and Tuesday while it was parked in the first block of Revonda Circle, Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Footage from a neighbor’s security camera shows a man cutting the tire. A suspect is named in the report. The tire is valued at $118.
A wood-burning stove and sewing machine were stolen Tuesday from a house in the 2300 block of Ripley Island Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. A door was kicked open and windows were broken, the report said. A metal rack was also taken. The combined value of the stolen items is about $250.
A car stolen last week from a property in the 2300 block of Whirlwind Road was taken to a recycling business and crushed, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The 1985 Jaguar was parked in a field near a house. Investigation by deputies showed it was brought on Friday to West Main Recycling in Greeneville, sold and later crushed. The car was sent to Johnson City for processing. A suspect is named in the report. The car is valued at $1,400.
A Chuckey man told sheriff’s deputies Monday that someone used his personal information to apply for a Walmart credit card at a location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The victim received a call from a credit card issuer with questions about the application. The man replied he did not apply for the credit card and then contacted the three major credit reporting agencies to advise them of the fraud, a report said. Fort Lauderdale police advised the victim to file a report with his local law enforcement agency.
A rocking chair, iron bench, hand tools and other possessions were stolen between Saturday and Monday from a carport in the 1200 block of Jockey Road, sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Culler said in a report. A wheelbarrow was also taken. The items have a combined value of about $175.
A motorcycle was stolen between Friday and Saturday from a yard in the 3700 block of Rheatown Road, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report. The victim told deputies Monday that he was away for several days and a relative informed him the motorcycle was no longer parked in the yard. The 1998 Suzuki Marauder motorcycle is valued at $1,425.
A catalytic converter was stolen between Oct. 4 and Thursday from a pickup truck parked in a yard in the 100 block of Keller Road. The owner had been hospitalized and reported the theft to sheriff’s deputies Sunday after being released, a report said. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,500.{&end}