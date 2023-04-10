Adam Bradley Bryant, 41, of Penrose, North Carolina, was charged about 9:30 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Bryant was seen driving erratically on the 107 Cutoff and “drift into oncoming traffic,” nearly striking another vehicle head-on, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Bryant allegedly continued in the oncoming traffic lane for about 100 yards. Patrol car lights and siren were activated. A traffic stop was made in the 4000 block of Erwin Highway. Bryant showed signs of "confusion and intoxication” and told deputies he had taken methadone earlier in the day. Bryant told deputies he thought he was in Sevierville. A relative in Sevierville was contacted and told deputies Bryant had been gone for two hours and was supposed to have gone to pick up some fast food for his children and return to a hotel. Bryant did poorly on a field sobriety test. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Anna R. Setser, 59, of 3199 Baileyton Road, was charged about 3:15 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. Police on patrol saw a car westbound on Andrew Johnson Highway slowing down and speeding up and cross the fog line before turning onto the Baileyton Access Road, where similar driving behavior was observed, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A traffic stop was made in the 200 block of Baileyton Road. Setser smelled of alcohol and allegedly admitted to drinking beer earlier and smoking marijuana, the report said. Setser did poorly on field sobriety tests. Police confiscated a partially smoked marijuana cigarette. Setser had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Christopher L. Koch, 29, of 1725 Woolsey Road, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault. The alleged victim stated he and Koch were neighbors and were in “a prolonged verbal argument” before Koch came onto his property with a cinder block and threw it at him. Koch then allegedly picked up a handful of rocks and threw them, striking the victim in the face and eyes. A video taken by a witness shows Koch being on the victim’s property and “taunting him to fight him,” a deputy’s report said. Koch was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Robert W. Miser, 29, of 569 Orrick Lane, was charged about 5 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police received a call about a sport utility vehicle on East Andrew Johnson Highway whose driver was possibly smoking a drug, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A traffic stop was made. Miser said he was smoking a CBD cigar. A car search located three oxycodone tablets and a glass pipe with residue. Orrick had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Greene County woman lost $1,000 in an online scam relating to the purchase of a car, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The offense happened April 1 and was reported on Friday. The victim told deputies she attempted to buy a car online and sent $1,000 in eBay gift cards to a person, who then requested she send more money. The victim asked for a refund and tried to call the suspect but his phone number was blocked.
A pickup truck was broken into between Friday night and Saturday in the 1000 block of Bright Hope Road, sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Ward said in a report. The owner told deputies that $400 in a wallet was stolen and gasoline was siphoned out of the truck. The gas lid on the truck was open and the gas cap was on the ground next to the truck, the report said. The truck was entered through an unlocked window.