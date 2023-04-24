Michael L. Silvers, 50, of 176 Fox Road, Chuckey, was charged about 3:15 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license-4th offense.
Silvers was had active arrest warrants, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.
While on patrol, a deputy with knowledge of the warrants saw Silvers driving on Greene Ridge Loop. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Frank Roberts Road and Horse Creek Park Road.
An odor of marijuana was smelled coming from the car Silvers was driving. A pat-down search after arrest located cash rolled up in a rubber band and a bag containing suspected methamphetamine, the report said. Also found was a pouch that contained three Suboxone pills and a Suboxone patch.
A car search located a zippered pouch containing another bag of suspected meth, a glass pipe, digital scale and two butane torches. Suspected marijuana was found in the car center console.
About 13.5 grams of suspected meth were seized. A records check showed Sivers’ driver’s license was revoked.
Silvers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Charges were filed about 6 p.m. Sunday after a man and woman allegedly tried to evade sheriff’s deputies in a sport utility vehicle in the 500 block of Cannon Loop in Chuckey.
Denny S. Hensley, 45, of 1295 Little Warrensburg Road, Midway, was charged with evading arrest and driving without a license.
Tabitha M. McIntosh, 19, of 105 Dogwood St., Midway, was charged with possession of a Schdeule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A SUV was seen pulling away from a house “in a known drug area” and a traffic stop was attempted, Deputy George Ball said in a report.
The vehicle turned onto Arles Jennings Road “and accelerated at a high rate of speed,” the report said. Patrol car lights and siren were activated. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle on Cannon Loop but were flagged down and pointed in the direction of a house where the SUV was parked, the report said.
McIntosh, the passenger, was still in the SUV. Hensley came out of the house and was taken into custody.
A pat-down search of McIntosh located plastic bags and glass pipes in her pockets and inside her waist band. One contained a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and another held suspected marijuana.
Two pipes were found inside the SUV. A container with suspected THC wax was found in McIntosh’s purse.
Hensley and McIntosh were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Anthony B. Lamons, 18, of 770 Oakwood Road, Midway, was charged about 6 p.m. Sunday by with evading arrest and reckless driving, sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Ward said in a report.
A traffic stop was attempted on Hawk Hollow Road on a car driven by Lamons, who “accelerated away at a high rate of speed,” the report said.
During the pursuit, Lamons lost control of the car and it crashed into a fence and came to a stop in a pasture. Lamons has a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Damage to a fence surrounding the pasture is estimated at $550.
Marquee B. Blunt, listed as homeless, was charged about 8:30 p.m. Sunday with two counts of aggravated assault after Greeneville police responded to an address in the 700 block of North Main Street, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report.
The alleged victim said that he was approached by Blunt and told a “dirt-bike” motorcycle in the bed of his truck belonged to Blunt, who told the man he had a gun.
Blunt pulled a black object out of his pocket later determined to be a flashlight Blunt “was using to simulate a gun,” the report said.
Blunt allegedly threatened the man and another person at the address with the object. He was taken into custody and held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Michael D. Cutshaw, 52, of 6132 Asheville Highway, was charged about 8 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-3rd offense, driving on a revoked license-3rd offense and having no proof of vehicle insurance following a traffic stop in the parking lot of Greeneville Community Hospital.
Police received a be on the lookout alert for a black pickup truck being driven recklessly in Tusculum Boulevard and the truck was seen pulling into the hospital parking lot, Sgt. Shawn Hinkle said in a report.
Cutshaw was seen “slumped over the wheel” after police pulled up to the truck. A records check showed that Cutshaw’s driver’s license is revoked and he has two prior DUI convictions, the report said.
Cutshaw did poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.
A records check on a passenger in the truck, Lindsey D. Lane, 42, of 752 Cumberland Drive, showed Lane had an active arrest warrant for theft under $1,000 in Greene County. Lane was also taken into custody.
Cutshaw and Lane were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Kaleb P. Coleman, 21, of 2451 Camp Creek Road, was charged about 1:30 a.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with public intoxication, driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle.
Police were called about a man passed out next to a store at the Greeneville Commons. The man, identified as Coleman, was awakened and “could not remember where he was or where he came from,” Officer Chase Bible said in a report.
Coleman told officers he may have been at a nearby tavern but was not sure. Coleman added “he wrecked his truck and could not tell officers where,” the report said.
The truck was not located during a search of the surrounding area. It was found about 5:30 a.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies on the Tusculum Bypass.
Coleman refused medical treatment. He has a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Amanda M. Harrison, 41, of 8893 Asheville Highway, was charged about 11:30 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with burglary in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident at Walmart.
Harrison allegedly shoplifted about $96 worth of jewelry and arts and crafts items. A loss prevention employee told police that Harrison had been trespassed from Walmart properties in May 2022 after an incident at the White Pine store, Officer Nicholas Fillers said in a report.
Harrison was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.