Charges were filed against a man and woman Monday afternoon following a traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies in the 2400 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Driver Joshua R. Goins, 38, of Lancaster Road, Oak Ridge, was charged with criminal impersonation, concealing or receiving stolen property, driving on a revoked license-2nd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Passenger Melinda A. Goins, 38, of West 3rd North Street, Morristown, was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation. Both car occupants gave false names, Deputy William Carr said in a report. Both then gave their real names. The Ford Escort that was pulled over was determined to be stolen, the report said. A records check showed Joshua Goins’ driver’s license was revoked. A syringe and cut straw were found on the driver’s side of the car. Melinda Goins allegedly admitted ownership of a syringe containing suspected heroin and said there were other syringes in her purse. Found in Goins’ purse were two syringes, a glass pipe, 13 plastic bags, six metal cups, a glass container and a cut straw, all containing residue. A case containing a small amount of heroin was found on Goins after she was taken to jail. Both defendants were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Wednesday in court.
Drug charges are pending against a man who wrecked a car about 1:30 p.m. Monday in a filed in the 300 block of Brown Springs Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report. Deputies found a 2005 Cadillac in the field and saw the driver running from the scene on foot. The suspect was located at a house on Shady Grove Lane. His pants were falling down and he was detained, the report said. A pat-down search turned up three syringes, one of which contained methamphetamine, the report said. Eight Gabapentin pills and a glass pipe were found in the car. The suspect was slurring words and a field sobriety test could not be given because of his condition. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of a possible overdose, the report said. He was admitted for observation. A records check showed the man did not have a driver’s license. An investigation is pending.
A Greene County man who was allegedly using his cellphone in a school zone Friday and subsequently charged with marijuana possession and other offenses had a first court appearance Monday. John Wood, 25, was stopped by Washington County sheriff’s deputies in the South Central community after being seen using the phone in the school zone, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a news release. A strong odor of marijuana was noticed in Wood’s vehicle. A K-9 dog was brought in and “alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle,” the news release said. A search turned up about three ounces of marijuana and about 2.7 grams of marijuana wax. A set of digital scales were also found, along with large plastic bags and a marijuana grinder. Deputies also found several boxes of vape cartridges loaded with about one gram of liquid that field-tested positive for THC. Wood was charged with prohibited use of a mobile phone in a school zone, possession of a Schedule VI drugs for resale, violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Bond for Wood was set at $23,000 pending his first appearance in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Joshua W. Bentley, 29, of 104 Moonlight Court, Midway, was taken into custody Monday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies as a fugitive from justice from another state. Bentley was sought in Kentucky “for multiple felony warrants,” Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. Bentley has a first appearance scheduled Wednesday in court.
Misty J. Clawson, 43, of 60 Mount Hebron Road, was charged about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim said she got into an altercation with Clawson, who grabbed her, causing a bruise and placing her in fear for her safety. Clawson was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. Fred A. Poore, 48, of 1310 Snapps Ferry Road, was charged about 9:15 a.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication at the Greene County Courthouse. Poore was removed from a courtroom and failed field sobriety tests, Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. Poore told deputies he had not taken anything other than his medication and allegedly became agitated for being questioned, the report said. Poore was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Neli Calvario, 23, of 406 E. McKee St., was charged about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Calvario called 911 and told police a man would not let her leave the house. Police arrived and saw a man and woman arguing in the kitchen. The alleged victim told officers that Calvario woke him up by “slapping and punching” him before taking a knife and cutting him on a leg and arm. Calvario allegedly admitted striking and cutting the alleged victim. Several children were sleeping in the house when the alleged incident happened, the report said. Calvario was placed under arrest and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Clothing, makeup, pocket knives and other possessions were stolen between Sunday and 2 a.m. Tuesday from a room at the Days Inn, 935 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Jon Luke Myers said in a report. The victims, from Kingsport, told deputies their room had been ransacked and multiple items were missing. They found one syringe on a nightstand and another on the floor of their room. Video footage showing the outside of the room is available, the report said. The combined value of the stolen possessions exceeds $9,400.
Vandalism to a garage in the first block of Mount Hebron Road was reported Monday to sheriff’s deputies. The owner said that a suspect named in the report had “been hitting golf balls at her building for the past two years,” Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. Damage to repair the garage is estimated at $12,000.