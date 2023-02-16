A Cadillac was reported stolen about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1020 block of Ripley Island Road, Afton, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Andrew Long spoke with the victim, who reportedly told law enforcement that a male with red curly hair came up to the residence and asked for food and something to drink. The victim reportedly stated to deputies that she “cracked her (car) door” open to “let it air out,” Long stated in the report. The total value of the stolen vehicle was $5,000. A suspect had been identified as Marcus Shores, who was in custody with Johnson City Police Department. Warrants will be reportedly taken out in Greene County on Shores, due to JCPD not filing charges against him for the stolen vehicle.
Jasmin R. Trent, 25, of 4082 Stansberry Road, Morristown, was charged about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with possession of methamphetamines and marijuana, and criminal impersonation, by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy James Crum responded to the 2990 block of Blue Springs Parkway after dispatch received a call of a female with a knife “threatening suicide.” Upon first contact with deputies, Trent reportedly gave law enforcement a false name, but a backpack that was found near her, and that Trent admitted was hers, had an ID belonging to the suspect. The backpack held multiple baggies containing a crystal-like substance, and a jar containing marijuana, Crum said in the report. Trent was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.