A counterfeit $20 bill was passed Thursday afternoon at the Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicles office at 1210 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville police said in a report. Police spoke with a man and woman in the DMV parking lot. The man told officers he sold his motorcycle earlier that day, receiving the bill as part of the payment, and went to the DMV to get his license back. The man told police he did not know the bill was counterfeit. He did not know the name of the person who purchased the motorcycle. An investigation continues.
A woman who walked into a neighbor’s house about 1:20 a.m. Thursday without permission was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies on active arrest warrants, Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. A records check found 45-year-old Leah Pierce, of 790 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, was wanted on warrants for violation of probation and violation of community supervision, the report said. Pierce was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A 1994 Mazda pickup truck was stolen early Friday from the 1100 block of Holly Creek Road, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The truck was last seen about midnight in a driveway but was missing at 4:30 a.m. Friday, the report said. The keys were left in the truck, which is valued at $1,800.