Darlene Ellis, 62, of 35 Alpine Circle, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Police investigated a report of a possible impaired driver about 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Main Street in a bank drive-through area. Ellis was speaking with a teller when police pulled up, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Ellis was told to pull forward to a parking spot. She did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Suspected Diazepam pills were found in the sport utility vehicle driven by Ellis. Ellis was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Greeneville police who saw a pickup truck parked in a designated handicapped spot about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in Dogwood Park on Lafayette Street found LSD and a revolver in the vehicle. James A. Lane, 35, of 1925 Asheville Highway, was charged with drug possession, criminal impersonation, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police saw the truck parked in the handicapped spot and the apparent driver walking toward a pavilion. The man, later identified as Lane, first said he parked the truck but then said he was not the driver, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Lane allegedly gave a false name to police. He told officers he gave them the false name because he thought he had an arrest warrant. A search of the truck turned up LSD in a container and a revolver. Lane had a syringe in his pocket. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Shanon L. Lane, 50, of 6170 Mount Carmel Road, Bulls Gap, was charged Monday morning by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication and criminal impersonation. A records check later showed that Lane also had an active arrest warrant for theft over $1,000, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Deputies spoke with Lane about 10:35 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Food Country after receiving a call about “a suspicious female looking through vehicles,” the report said. Lane could not explain her actions and allegedly fell against the police vehicle. Lane gave deputies a false name several times before her identity was learned. Lane was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A window was broken by a bottle thrown from a passing car about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a house in the 6600 block of Greystone Road, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The homeowner told deputies he heard what he thought was a gunshot striking a back window, then discovered the bottle was thrown against the house. Damage to glass window panes totals $150.
A mailbox was stolen between Sunday night and Monday from a yard in the 400 block of Headrick Lane in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The mailbox was discovered missing when the homeowner went outside to go to work. He told deputies that other mailboxes on the street had been vandalized. The mailbox is valued at $55.