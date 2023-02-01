Joshua K. Foshie, 34, of 220 Hummingbird Lane, was charged about 4:08 a.m. Wednesday with a warrant for violation of probation; Edward D. Hensley, 36, of 20 Alpine Loop, Mosheim, was charged at the same time with possession of methamphetamines and driving on a suspended license second offense by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Eric Cutshall initiated a traffic stop in the 6800 block of Asheville Highway on Hensley’s vehicle after Cutshall reportedly noticed a “light law violation.” A records check indicated Hensley’s license was suspended. Deputies discovered a pill container on Hensley’s key ring after he was placed into custody. The container reportedly contained .65 grams of a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamines, Cutshall said in the report. Foshie and Hensley were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
An all-terrain vehicle was reportedly stolen sometime between 8 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday from a barn in the 460 block of Birdwell Mills Road, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The victim reportedly told Deputy Brittany Willett that he believes he knows who stole the dark green Honda ATV. The value of the stolen item is $8,000. No suspects were charged following this incident.
An air compressor, nail gun and $100 were reported stolen 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The victim of the theft told Deputy Franklyn Morgan that he believes his son has taken the items and “pawned them,” Morgan said in the report. The victim told law enforcement he believes his son is using the phone application “Cashapp” to remove money from the victim’s bank account without permission. No suspects have been charged.