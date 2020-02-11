Reban Wayne Early, 59, of 390 Chestnut Ridge Road, Afton, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest, driving on a revoked license-3rd offense and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Early was also served an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. Deputies with knowledge of the arrest warrant attempted a traffic stop on a car driven by Early in the 7200 block of Greystone Road. Early allegedly did not stop, and patrol car lights and siren were activated. Early turned on Bill Martin Road. The pursuit was ended on Middle Creek Road. The car was located a short time later at a house in the 5200 block of Greystone Road Early was known to frequent, the report said. Earley was taken into custody. A search after arrest turned up 18 Diazepam pills wrapped in cellophane in one of Early’s pockets. A records check showed his driver’s license is revoked for a 2015 driving under the influence conviction. Early told deputies he fled because he has active warrants, the report said. Early had a first appearance Monday n General Sessions Court. A return court date of Feb. 21 was set.
An Erwin woman who allegedly jumped out of a wheelchair Monday afternoon in the Greene County Courthouse in an attempt to give a relative in custody a note was charged by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication. Charged was Darla Ann Boggs, 35, of Johnson Loop Road. Boggs allegedly admitted to taking Suboxone earlier in the day “and appeared to be under the influence,” Deputy Joseph McNulty said in a report. Boggs is scheduled to appear Wednesday in court.
Annie Ruth Gilkerson, 54, of 680 Whitehouse Road, was charged Friday morning by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication at the Greene County Courthouse. Gilkerson was seen slumped over in the front row of the General Sessions courtroom. She was awakened and was unsteady on her feet and had slurred speech, Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys said in a report. Gilkerson allegedly admitted taking Xanax and Valium before going to the courthouse, the report said. Gilkerson had a first appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
A traffic stop Saturday morning for switched tags by Greeneville police led to a driving on a revoked license-4th charge being filed against Andy L. Shiflet, 29, of 190 Josie Road. Shiflet was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance and a registration violation, Greeneville police Officer Cody Greene said in a report. The traffic stop was made on Temple Street at Hope Road. A records check showed Shiflet’s driver’s license was revoked, the report said. Bond was set at $3,000. Shiflet had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Cash and property was stolen between Jan. 20 and 26 in the burglary of a house in the 9800 lock of Kingsport Highway in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The burglary was reported Monday. Taken in the burglary was $2,100 in cash, a chain saw and a tool set. The Husqvarna chain saw is valued at $1,000. The cash was tae from a chest in the home, the report said. Entry to the house was made through a garage.
A 1989 Jeep Comanche pickup truck was stolen Saturday morning from a property in the 900 block of House Road, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The owner told deputies that he was in the shower about 6:30 a.m. Saturday when he heard a vehicle outside. When he looked outside, he saw the truck being driven down the driveway. The truck turned right on House Road. The keys were in the red-color truck when it was taken, the report said. The truck is valued at $10,000.