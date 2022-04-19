Marcy D. Eaton, 49, of 200 Jerry Broyles Road, Chuckey, was charged about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Arnold Road. Eaton was a passenger in a car driven by Jessica L. Stover Newman, 37, of 1355 Weems Road. A records check on the registration showed Newman’s driver’s license was revoked, leading to the traffic stop, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. A search of the car located a bag between Eaton’s feet containing suspected meth, a digital scale, a glass pipe and used syringes. Eaton denied ownership. Newman was charged with driving on a revoked license. Eaton and Newman were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Wednesday in court.
Christopher A. Brotherton, 36, of 2 Bolton Road, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense. Brotherton was seen allegedly running a red light in the 500 block of South Main Street. A traffic stop was conducted and a records check showed that Brotherton’s driver’s license was revoked, Deputy William Carr said in a report. A K-9 gave a positive alert on the pickup truck driven by Brotherton. Found under the front passenger seat was a candy container holding about 1.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a cut straw. Brotherton was also issued a citation for running a red light. He is held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
The owner of a thrift shop on Patterson Street in Afton told sheriff’s deputies that $15,000 was stolen from a safe, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The theft occurred on April 10 and was reported Monday. The victim told deputies she was out of town and discovered the theft when she returned. A suspect named in the report was seen placing a hat over a security camera before the theft. The incident remains under investigation.
James A. Combs, 39, of 1205 E. Church St., was charged about 5:15 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault. Police went to the East Church Street address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said she was choked by Combs and locked out of the house. Combs denied the allegations, Officer Charles Story said in a report. Combs was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Landon L. Williams, of 240 Guthrie Greene Road, Bulls Gap, was charged about noon Monday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug, having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for a light law violation. Police saw a car with an inoperable brake light and pulled it over on Summer Street at West Andrew Johnson Highway. A search of the car tuned up about 10 grams of suspected marijuana and two used syringes, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Williams was issued a criminal summons to appear in court.
Private prosecution was advised by Greeneville police for an employee of a business who allegedly took $284 from a safe Monday morning. The employee of Castrol Quick Lube of Greeneville on East Andrew Johnson Highway allegedly entered the business before it opened and took the money from the safe, a manager told police. The employee was fired at the end of his shift Monday. A requested no trespassing warning will be issued by police Tuesday against the ex-employee when he returns to hand in his uniform, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report.
A chop saw, table saw and sander were stolen between Saturday and Monday morning from a storage building in the 600 block of East Church Street. The victim told police he was doing work on the property and stored the tools in the storage building over the weekend, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. A lock on the storage building was broken to provide entry. The saws and sander have a combined value of $1,000.
Six cattle gates were stolen Sunday from a farm property in the 200 block of Kitchen Branch Road. The theft was reported Monday to sheriff’s deputies. A suspect is named in the report. The cattle gates are valued at $150 each.
A band saw, table saw and wood lathe were stolen from a building in the 1000 block of Gravel Woods Road. The theft was reported Monday. The owner discovered the unlocked building had been ransacked, with no signs of forced entry, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. Possessions stolen have a combined value of about $500.