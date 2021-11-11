Drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies from a woman taken into custody on active arrest warrants. Jennifer L. Welch, 31, of 330 Jennings Lane, was served arrest warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear, Deputy William Carr said in a report. Welch was taken into custody after Baileyton police investigated a theft report about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Union Road. Welch was seen walking out of a mobile home and allegedly refused commands to stop. Welch was taken into custody and told deputies she had active warrants on file. A pat-down search turned up a loaded syringe in one of Welch’s pockets and brass knuckles in another. A zipper pouch was found that contained alcohol pads, four used syringes and a glass vial with a clear liquid in it. Also found was a small plastic bag with suspected marijuana residue and rolling papers. Welch told deputies she had methamphetamine in her bra. Three small packages containing about 2.3 grams of suspected meth were recovered at the Greene County Detention Center. Welch was held pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court. An investigation continues.
Two Mosheim residents lost $3,500 Wednesday in an online scam, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. The victims told deputies they got a phone call from a man claiming to represent a virus removal company and gave him remote access to their computer. The suspect uninstalled the existing anti-virus program on the computer and installed a new program. One of the victims was told to transfer $50 to his account. When he did so, the suspect told him he had transferred $5,000 instead. The suspect instructed the victims to get the money back by purchasing Target gift cards and by using Bitcoin machine at a Newport Highway business. The victims transferred $3,500 into the Bitcoin machine to the suspect before realizing it was a scam. They are attempting to recover the money from Target and informed their banks about the scam, the report said.
A car battery, set of jumper cables, a vehicle transmission and an air compressor were stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday from a property in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive, Greeneville police Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. A doorbell camera, three “dummy” doorbell cameras and an air hose were vandalized, the report said. The stolen property has a combined value of about $1,500. Vandalism damage exceeds $300. A suspect is named in the report.
Prescription medications, four silver dollars and foreign currency was stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday from a house on Raders Sidetrack Road, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. The victims told deputies they went shopping Tuesday afternoon and discovered the lockbox containing the medications and money was missing on Wednesday. A broken sliding back door was apparently used to enter the house, the report said.
A CD player was stolen between Monday and Wednesday from a pickup truck parked in the first block of Old Ridge Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The truck was unlocked. The CD player is valued at $60. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A man dressed as a cowboy stole a cup of hot chocolate about 10 p.m. Wednesday from the Marathon market at 3685 Erwin Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The man poured the $2 cup of hot chocolate and then walked out of the store without paying for it, a clerk told deputies. “He had a lasso strapped to his side and was wearing a cowboy hat, checkered shirt, jeans and boots,” the report said. Video evidence is available for review.