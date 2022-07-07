Clayton L. Story, 44, of 1600 Ripley Island Road, was charged Wednesday night with aggravated burglary after allegedly taking a pair of shorts from a neighbor’s house and then going for a swim naked in the victim’s pool, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The neighbors told deputies that about 7 p.m. Wednesday, an unclothed Story walked up their driveway, entered the house through an unlocked door and went upstairs. Story took a pair of shorts, underwear and socks and went back outside, where he got into the swimming pool without any clothes on. Story was getting into the shorts and holding the underwear in his hand when deputies arrived. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Gary L. Norton, 22, of 7758 Asheville Highway, was charged about 3 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies she and Norton were arguing when he slammed a bathroom door on her finger and refused to open it. When the alleged victim got free, she attempted to call 911 but Norton knocked the phone out of her hand, causing it to shatter, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The alleged victim was able to access another phone and called a relative. Norton allegedly admitted shutting the door on her finger. Norton was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A mobile home in the 200 block of Oakland Park was broken into about noon Wednesday, sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Culler said in a report. The victim told deputies she left about 30 minutes earlier and found the front door had been pried open and chain lock broken when she returned home. Nothing was taken. Damage to the door totals about $300.