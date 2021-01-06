The driver of a 2000 Mazda sedan fled the scene after crashing the car into an earth embankment about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday on Whirlwind Road, just north of Old Asheville Highway, Greeneville police said in a report. The car went off the road and struck a mailbox before crashing into the embankment, Officer Eric Davis said in the report. The car was being driven southbound on Old Asheville Highway. It came to a stop after striking a privacy fence. It has extensive damage. The driver took the registration tag off the silver-color car and left the scene on foot, the report said. A search of the area for the suspect was unsuccessful.
Lawrence J. Andrews, 43, of 105 Spruce St., was charged about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Andrews and the alleged victim had argued before he dragged her off a couch and out of the house by her legs, Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. There was video evidence to support the alleged victim’s account of what happened, the report said. Andrews had scratches on his face but told police they were inflicted several days earlier. Andrews was determined to be the primary aggressor. Andrews was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Donald J. Griffin, 59, of 46 Vicky St., was charged Monday afternoon by sheriffs deputies with possession of a handgun while under the influence and felony unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. A call came into 911 Dispatch about 4:50 p.m. Monday from a man apparently arguing with another man stating he would shoot him, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Griffin was found inside the Vicky Street house sitting on a couch and bleeding from his facial area. Another person in the house led deputies to a bedroom where a firearm was recovered. Griffin told deputies he fired one shot outside “because he was tired of the neighbor’s dog coming into his yard,” the report said. Griffin appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody. Griffin was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Greeneville man charged Friday morning with driving under the influence had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. Moises L. Martinez, 33, of 38 Revonda Circle, was charged about 5:15 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Asheville Highway by Greeneville police. The sport utility vehicle being driven by Martinez was going unusually slow and was “all over the road” before turning into the Quick Stop Market, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Martinez was seen allegedly stumbling as he left the store and got into his vehicle. He gave off an odor of alcohol when police approached, the report said. Martinez did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed he did not have a driver’s license. Martinez was also charged with driving without a license.
A car “spinning out” about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in a parking lot in the 500 block of Greystone Road kicked up gravel that broke a window in a van parked nearby, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The owner told deputies that the driver of a silver or gray two-door car is responsible. Damage to the Dodge Journey van totals about $500.
A utility trailer was stolen between Saturday and Monday from where it was parked in the 600 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The owner said he and a relative were working at the address Saturday when the relative had a medical emergency and they left the work site. When the owner returned Monday morning, the trailer was missing. The black 20-foot tandem axle utility trailer is valued at $2,500.
A Greeneville Light & Power System meter was altered so power would be fed into a house in the 800 block of Rambo Road but would not give a reading or indicate any electricity was being used, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The damaged meter was discovered Monday by a person who went to replace it. It’s not known when the meter box was tampered with. The resident of the house who has electric service in his name but has not paid his utility bill fled before deputies arrived, a report said.. The meter is valued at $1,000.