Felicia A. Hopson, of Knox Street, Johnson City, was charged with driving under the influence and drug possession offenses about 4:50 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police after officers investigated a report of a woman unconscious in a car in the fire lane in front of Walmart. The car was running and Hopson was behind the wheel, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Police woke up Hopson, who was told to turn off the engine and get our of the car. She allegedly refused to complete field sobriety tests and was uncooperative answering an officer’s questions, the report said. A K-9 that arrived alerted on the car. Found in the car was a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a used syringe, half of an Alprazolam pill, digital scales with white residue, a straw with residue, a spoon, and several pieces of clothing from the Ross Dress For Less store with aluminum foil around the theft prevention tags. Hopson was also charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and violation of the implied consent law. Hopson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Saturnino Reyes Estrada, of 110 Ell St., was charged about 4:30 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Snapps Ferry Road at Forest Hills Drive. The odor of alcohol was smelled coming from the truck driven by Estrada, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. A cold, half-full can of beer was found in the center console of the truck, the report said. Estrada was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Anthony David Tipton, 43, of Chuckey, was charged Tuesday night by Johnson City police with burglary. The charge was filed after Tipton allegedly shoplifted items from the Walmart at 2915 W. Market Street. Tipton had previously been banned from all Walmart properties due to a previous shoplifting arrest. He was held on $2,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
William L. Bales, 59, of 214 S. Cutler St., was charged about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with public intoxication after officers were called to the AMC movie theater on West Andrew Johnson Highway. A manager told police that a man was “passed out” and could not be woken up, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Bales was awake when police arrived. He “had an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person,” the report said. A records check showed Bales had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. Bales was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.