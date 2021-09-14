Shena L. Hale, 35, of 107 Chapel St., was charged Monday afternoon by Greeneville police with theft of property under $1,000. Hale was seen walking on Tusculum Boulevard carrying what appeared to be an Amazon package. She matched the description of a suspicious person reported earlier to have been going onto porches on Church Street, Detective David Lewis said in a report. Hale hesitated when waved over to speak with an officer in the 500 block of Tusculum Boulevard, and when she approached was no longer carrying the package. The Amazon package was located nearby, the report said. Hale denied being on porches on Church Street, “but was in some yards,” the report said. The Amazon package was addressed to an East Church Street resident. Officers were not able to locate the owner and it was taken to the police department for safekeeping. Hale was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Leandre K. Dabney, 38, of 2370 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, was charged Monday by Greeneville police with filing a false report. Dabney earlier told police that he was assaulted in his apartment. A woman named by him was determined not to be in Tennessee at the time of the alleged assault. The woman showed police evidence that she was in Kentucky at the time, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Bond was set for Dabney pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man was charged with theft of property valued at less than $1,000 after sheriff’s deputies got a call about 5:30 a.m. Sunday about a man driving a lawn mower down Doty Chapel Road. Ethan E. Starrette, 26, of 150 Horse Creek Park Road, was also charged with public intoxication. Deputies saw a pickup truck parked near Doty’s Chapel UMC Church and a man standing near it. An orange Husqvarna lawn mower was parked nearby. The man, identified as Starrette, got in the truck “and started to pull forward and back up repeatedly,” Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. He complied with instructions to stop. Starrette allegedly admitted to methamphetamine use and said he was helping another man load the lawn mower onto the truck. Investigation showed the lawn mower was stolen earlier in the night from the 8100 block of Kingsport Highway. Starrette was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
William L. Holt, of 517 Amity Road, was charged Friday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with theft of property valued under $1,000. A man living in the 5600 block of Greystone Road got a phone call from a neighbor about a truck and trailer that pulled onto his property. Deputies arrived and found Holt and two others attempting to load a sport utility vehicle onto the trailer. Holt named a man that he said had sold him three vehicles for junk and he hired a man with him to help him remove them from the property, Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. Holt did not have any documentation showing he had bought the vehicles. The property owner told deputies that they had never belonged to the seller named by Holt, who was charged with the theft count. Holt was scheduled to appear Monday in court.
A pickup truck and motorcycle were stolen about 5 a.m. Monday from a driveway in the 700 block of Flatwoods Road, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The owner told deputies he was awakened by the sound of his truck starting, and went outside as it was being driven down Flatwoods Road. A surveillance camera showed two people rolling the motorcycle down the driveway. The suspects may have pulled up to the property in a four-wheeler, the report said. The 2001 Dodge pickup truck is valued at $5,000. The 2007 Yamaha motorcycle is worth $7,000.
A pickup truck and truck trailer were stolen between Wednesday and Friday from a barn in the 300 block of Reaves Mill Road, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The owner told deputies that someone opened the barn door and stole the trailer and the truck. The 1977 Datsun 620 truck is valued at $5,000. The custom-built truck trailer is valued at $2,000. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Three field range gates were stolen between Aug. 16 and Saturday from a property in the 3000 block of Little Chuckey Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The property owner told deputies the gates were on a drain tile, and he intended to place them around the entrances to the property to prevent vandalism and thefts. The gates are valued at $150.