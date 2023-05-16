Jimmy R. Metcalf, 67, of 25 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and driving without a license. A car was seen traveling “well below the posted speed limit” on Fox Road while crossing the center line, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. The car stopped in the middle of the road and then drove away when patrol car lights were directed on it. The driver, later identified as Metcalf, “refused to stop’ but never drove faster than 30 miles per hour, the report said. A patrol car pulled alongside the car, which continued driving until it pulled into 25 Fishpond Road. The driver allegedly refused to comply with verbal commands and the driver’s side window was broken out “to gain compliance” and he was removed from the car. A strong odor of alcohol was smelled coming from Metcalf. A half-empty bottle of Southern Comfort was found in the car. Metcalf allegedly refused to take field sobriety tests, give a breath test or allow a blood draw. A search warrant was obtained to get a blood sample. Metcalf is held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Christopher A. McMahon, 32, listed as homeless, was charged about 3:20 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with public intoxication after they received a report about a man passed out on a bench in front of the Ingles supermarket on Asheville Highway “allegedly exposing himself to the public,” Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Police found McMahon “passed out on the bench with his pants down,” the report said. McMahon “seemed confused” when awakened and had slurred speech, the report said. He was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Sebastian Z. Lopez, of 324 Leonard St., was charged about 4 a.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense after a pickup truck was seen struck in a ditch on Hal Henard Road. The truck was seen backing onto the road and a traffic stop was made. Lopez, the driver, smelled of alcohol and did poorly on field sobriety tests, Deputy Anthony Pruitt said in a report. A records check showed Lopez’s driver’s license was revoked in 2022 for a previous DUI conviction. He was also charged with driving on a revoked license. Lopez was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Alex L. McGhee, 25, of 840 Old Baileyton Road, was charged about 2:40 a.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense following a traffic stop on Baileyton Highway. McGhee was driving a car seen “swerving from the yellow to the fog line making contact and crossing both lines” prior to the traffic stop, Deputy Daniel Lynch said in a report. An empty bottle of beer and two unopened beer bottles were seen in the car. McGhee had slurred speech and was covered in mud. He told deputies he earlier “had three shots of alcohol,” the report said. McGhee told deputies he could not perform field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Sheila K. Short, of 89 Wisecarver Road, Mosheim, was charged about 5:30 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense. A traffic stop was conducted on a car without a registration tag driven by Short in the 2200 block of Gilbreath Road, Deputy Janetha Gregory said in a report. Short allegedly admitted to not having a driver’s license or vehicle insurance. A records check showed her license was revoked. After Short was placed into custody, a search of the vehicle located a purse containing a bag with suspected methamphetamine inside. Short had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.