William T. Odum, of Oliver Lane, Bean Station, was charged about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and possession of a Schedule VI drug following a vehicle crash in the 400 block of North Mohawk Road in Mosheim. Odum was standing outside his truck in a field when deputies arrived. He had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and appeared disoriented, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Odum allegedly did poorly on field sobriety tests. A search of the truck after arrest turned up about four grams of suspected marijuana. Odum allegedly refused a blood draw and a search warrant was obtained, the report said. Odum was also charged with driving without a license. Odum was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Dustin M. Davis, 45, of 670 Friendship Road N., Afton, was charged early Tuesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule IV drug following a traffic stop on Willis Street. Davis was a passenger in a car driven by Amber R. Fellers, of 65 State St. Police ran a records check that showed Fellers’ driver’s license was revoked, leading to the stop. A bag containing pills believed to be Diazepam were found in the passenger side door of the car during a search, within Davis’ reach, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Fellers was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance. Davis was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Vanessa G. Proffitt, 41, of Berry Ridge Road, Jonesborough, was charged about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deputies were called to a Rocky Hill Road address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said that Proffitt knocked on the front door, then went around to the back door and kicked it in. The alleged victim said that Proffitt’s actions placed her in fear of her life. Proffitt was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. Two people were taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies after a warrants check about 3 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 100 block of Twin Barns Road. Brittany D. Carter, 35, of Lansing Avenue, Knoxville, was charged with evading arrest and served an active arrest warrant. When deputies knocked on the front door, Carter attempted to crawl out through a back window, but saw deputies in back of the building. Carter was found hiding underneath a pile of clothing in a bedroom, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Keisha D. Price, 35, of 123 Springbrook Park, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies found a tray with suspected methamphetamine on it along with scales, a pipe, three marijuana bongs and plastic bags used to package drugs. Price admitted the bedroom was hers, the report said. Two small children were in the apartment. The Department of Children’s Services was notified. Carter and Price had first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Monica D. Wills, 37, of 175 Twin Barns Road, was charged about 1 a.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule III drug and public intoxication. Deputies were called to the Zoomerz store at 3990 E. Andrew Johnson Highway about a person possibly under the influence. Wills showed signs of intoxication, a report said. A search of Wills’ car and purse turned up a plastic bag containing three Suboxone pills and a THC vaporizer. Wills was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Steven A. Greer, 33, of 210 Old Ridge Lane, had a first appearance Monday in General Sessions Court on charges filed Friday by sheriff’s deputies that include felony evading arrest. Greer was identified as having an active violation of probation warrant and a traffic stop was attempted on Serral Drive. he drove off at a high rate of speed and a pursuit began that continued on Old Stage Road, Snapps Ferry Road, Scott Farm Road and onto Bolton Road, where Greer drove into a yard and fled on foot. Greer and a passenger were found hiding under a mattress in his Old Ridge Lane house, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. Greer was additionally charged with driving on a revoked or suspended license and failure to comply with a traffic control device for allegedly running a stop sign.
A section of barbed wire fence was cut between Saturday and Monday in the first block of Ronnie Street, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The property owner told deputies the person responsible cut the fence to ride four-wheelers on the land. Cows are kept inside the fence. Damage to the fence totals $600.
A mobile home in the 500 block of Silver Leaf Lane in Chuckey was burglarized between Sunday and Monday, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The homeowner said he and another person were at a hospital when the burglary occurred. The house was ransacked while they were gone, the report said. The owner told deputies that the house was entered through a small door connected to an air vent. A bedroom door was broken off its hinge. The owner said nothing was apparently taken, but damage to the door and wiring under the house totals $500. A possible suspect is identified in the report.
A man and woman with active arrest warrants were also charged with evading arrest after sheriff’s deputies went to a mobile home about 1 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Silver Leaf Lane in Chuckey. Charged were Michael R. Morrow, 59; and Tina L. Hensley, 50; both of 108 Fox Road in Chuckey. Morrow and Hensley had active warrants for violation of probation. The entrance door was locked when deputies arrived and was forced open after they announced their presence and no one answered. Morrow and Hensley were located in a locked bedroom and taken into custody. Both were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.