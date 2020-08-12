Marcus L. Harrison, 46, of 215 N. Highland Ave., was charged early Tuesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim told police that she and Harrison had been arguing and she tried to leave the North Highland Avenue residence to call 911. Harrison took the alleged victim’s phone outside the house and when she tried to get it back, he threw her to the ground and her head struck a vehicle parked in the driveway, Lt. Josh Pierce said in a report. The alleged victim had several abrasions on her body and a knot where her head struck the vehicle, the report said. Harrison was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
An unwelcome visitor to a Fairgrounds Road home was charged Monday night by Greeneville police with public intoxication. Paul A. Webb, 26, of Maple Point in Jonesborough, was held on $300 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. Webb arrived at the address about 10 p.m. Monday and began banging on the door and windows asking to be let in, Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. Webb was also hitting his head on the front door, the occupant told police. Webb emitted a strong odor of alcohol and was taken into custody.
Michelle D. Romines, 46, of 514 W. Church St., was taken into custody Sunday by Greeneville police in connection with a domestic assault incident on July 11. The alleged victim told police that she and Romines argued over possession of a set of car keys. The alleged victim said she was struck on the arm and shoved by Romines, placing her in fear for her safety. Romines was not at the house when police arrived. She was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Mohawk by sheriff’s deputies. Romines had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. An apparent burglary between July 15 and Monday of a house on Old Kentucky Road West remains under investigation. A person watching the house told sheriff’s deputies that a window had been pried open and damaged. Damage to the window totals about $100. An inventory will be taken to see if anything was stolen, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report.
A motorcycle was stolen about 7 p.m. Sunday night from the parking lot of the Waffle House on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The owner told police he loaned the motorcycle to another man to go to the restaurant. The blue 2007 Suzuki G60 is valued at $4,000.
A mailbox in the 100 block of Baughard Hill Road was vandalized between Friday night and Saturday, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The homeowner told deputies the mailbox had also been vandalized in the past. Damage totals $50.