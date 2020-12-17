A person was charged with aggravated assault Tuesday night following a domestic incident in the 3500 block of McDonald Road in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. The alleged victim told deputies that the person charged, whose name was not included in the report, became agitated and started an argument. “She then got a gun from her bedroom and began walking around the house,” the report said. The alleged victim told deputies the woman took his beer from the refrigerator into the yard outside “and shot around four rounds into the cans,” the report said. The woman charged and the alleged victim both told deputies she had the gun in her hand during the incident. The alleged victim feared for his safety, left the house and called for help. The woman was taken into custody and charged.
A Mohawk woman told sheriff’s deputies she lost about $10,000 in a scam involving a check mailed to her house. The woman said that on Dec. 4, she received some unspecified papers and a check in the mail. She took the check to her bank on Friday to deposit it. The woman was told that the check would have to be held for two days because it was from out of state. The victim told deputies that she later received a call from a person identifying herself as a bank employee “telling her the check did not have to be held,” the report said. When the woman attempted to make a car payment Monday with her debit card, the transaction was denied. She checked her bank account “and noticed that about $10,000 had been taken out,” a report said. The woman contacted her bank to ask what happened. She was told the check was no good “and that it was a scam,” the report said. The scam was reported on Tuesday.
An object thrown at a car about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 10700 block of Newport Highway damaged a driver’s side window, sheriff’s Sgt. David Love said in a report. The driver told deputies she was northbound when the unknown object was thrown from an older white car she was passing. It struck the driver’s side rear window. Damage to the window and framing totals $500.
A stand-up snowman and other holiday decorations were stolen between Sunday and Tuesday from a yard in the 600 block of Lee Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. Also stolen were projector lights, two wreaths, an LED rope light, a solar light and drop cords. The combined value of the items stolen totals about $300.
A game camera was stolen Tuesday from a property in the 3600 block of Gap Creek Road in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The owner told deputies that a car had been abandoned on a neighbor’s property and he had the game camera set up in the same area. The game camera is valued at $100.
A passenger in a sport utility vehicle driven by a juvenile who struck the back of a pickup truck about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday on Tusculum Boulevard near Hope Road suffered suspected major injuries, according to a Greeneville police crash report. The juvenile female, who is not identified in the crash report, was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital East. Her condition was not available Wednesday. The female juvenile driver of the northbound 2010 Jeep Liberty that struck the back of a 2001 Ford pickup truck was uninjured. She was not identified in the report. The juvenile driver was cited for following too closely and not having a driver’s license. Pickup driver Timothy V. Tarlton was not injured, the report said.