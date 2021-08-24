Braden M. Carnathan, 25, of 1251 Robinhood Road, was charged about 2:45 a.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Carnathan was driving a car that crashed on Sterling Drive in Mosheim, Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. Carnathan allegedly admitted drinking before the crash and did poorly on field sobriety tests. The car owner, Justin T. Glenn, of Dandridge, told deputies he let Carnathan get behind the wheel “because of (Carnathan) being more sober than him,” the report said. Glenn was charged with aiding and abetting DUI. Carnathan and Glenn were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance in court.
Luis A. Renya, of Union Avenue, Morristown, was charged about 1 a.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Renya was seen driving a car on West Andrew Johnson Highway that crossed the fog line in the road, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Renya emitted an odor of alcohol and allegedly admitted drinking at a friend’s house before driving, the report said. Renya did poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly refuse to provide breath or blood samples. He was held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance in court.
Jordan S. Fillers, 23, of 6875 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, was charged about 2 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Fillers was paced driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone on West Andrew Johnson Highway, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. It pulled into an apartment complex and parked, followed by a deputy. Fillers’ pickup truck smelled of alcohol. He was unsteady on his feet when he got out of the truck and allegedly admitting to drinking before contact with deputies. Fillers id poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
William K. Riddle, 28, of 72 Haney Hill Road, was charged Saturday morning with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and other offenses Saturday morning by sheriff’s deputies after they went to his address on a warrants check. Riddle was found to have an active violation of probation warrant. He was located in a closet, Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. Deputies found more than 15 grams of suspected meth in a plastic bag at Riddle’s feet. Deputies received prior information about the alleged sale of drugs at the address. Riddle was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Erick S. Myers, 42, of 620 Calico Road, was charged with felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of a Schedule VI drug and driving on a revoked license Saturday morning by sheriff’s deputies. Deputies were in the Jones Bridge Road area looking for a stolen vehicle when a Honda Accord driven by Myers approached and was paced at 94 mph, Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. The car allegedly ran “multiple” other cars off the road after passing them in a no passing zone. The driver fled through Greeneville and onto the Highway 70 Bypass, where he turned into the Twin Oaks Apartments complex. A man sitting in a parking spot identified as Myer was told he was under arrest, but refused to get out of the car. He was assisted out of the car. An investigation determined Myers was allegedly the driver in the pursuit. Marijuana was found in the car. A records check showed Myers driver’s license was revoked. Myers was also issued citations for speeding and improper passing. Myers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Bethany N. Quales, 27, of 495 Horton Highway, was charged Saturday afternoon with assault by sheriff’s deputies. Quales allegedly threw a soda bottle at the alleged victim and then began fighting with him, scratching his back and stomach, a report said. Quales was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Greeneville man told sheriff’s deputies he was assaulted early Sunday and robbed of $7,000 in a Starnes Hollow Lane house. The man spoke with deputies at Greeneville Community Hospital, where a friend drove him Sunday afternoon. The victim was struck in the head when he turned his back on a man there car, causing him to go “in and out of consciousness,” a report said. The victim allegedly admitted he went to the house to buy drugs and had been using drugs. His cellphone was also stolen.
Josephine L. Bolduc, 34, of 2251 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, was cited for disorderly conduct about 8:50 a.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies for allegedly standing with her son in front of a Greene County Schools bus and refusing to let it pass. Bloduc allegedly blocked the bus as it finished it route due to an issue that occurred on Thursday, Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. Bolduc was issued a summons to appear Monday in court.