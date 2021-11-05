A man told sheriff’s deputies that people were trying to harm him about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Jones Bridge Road. Stacy C. Wilkerson, 44, of 122 Prairie Lane, was charged with public intoxication. He told deputies that “people were in the trees trying to kill him,” Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. “He was seeing people that were not there and crying about people trying to kill him. He was showing me places that he was seeing the people and there were no persons there,” the report said. Wilkerson showed signs of alleged methamphetamine use and “was very paranoid,” the report said. Wilkerson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A tire and rim were stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday from a car parked in an apartment complex lot on Buckingham Court, sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. The victim told deputies the car was resting on a block where the tire had been. The tire and rim have a combined value of $180. A possible suspect is identified in the report.
A trail camera was stolen between Monday and Thursday from a property in the 1000 block of Ricker Road, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The camera was still attached to a tree on Monday, the owner told deputies. The trail camera is valued at about $50.