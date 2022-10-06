Donald R. Guerassio, 43, of Eastwood Avenue, Kingsport, was charged about 8 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine and other offenses following a traffic stop on Sevier Avenue at Juniper Street. A traffic stop was made on a Jeep with a broken brake light driven by Guerassio, who allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign as he turned onto Juniper Street, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. A search of Guerassio after he was placed in a patrol car located four grams of suspected marijuana in one of his pockets. A records check showed that Guerassio’s driver’s license was suspended and he had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. A vehicle search turned up a glass pipe used to smoke meth and two rolled marijuana cigarettes. A further search of Guarassio located a small amount of suspected meth. Guarassio was also charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. He was cited for a stop sign violation. Guarassio was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Two catalytic converters were stolen between Monday night and Tuesday morning off a truck parked behind a business in the 3200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Will Ervin said in a report. The owner told police that the truck was loud when he started it, then he discovered the catalytic converters were missing. Another truck was damaged in an attempt to remove the catalytic converters from it, the report said. The stolen catalytic converters are valued at $200.
A wallet containing $500 in cash was stolen between Saturday and early Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Middle Creek Road, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report Personal identification was also stolen. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Elizabeth V. Dodson, 40, of 180 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, was charged about 5:30 p.m Tuesday with domestic assault by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Ryan Caron responded to the Stone Ham Road address after reports of an altercation earlier in the day. The suspect returned to the house and caused a disturbance by allegedly hitting other members of the house in the head, according to a report. One of the victims of the house and the incident told law enforcement they did not feel safe. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Dodson later in the evening. Dodson was allegedly non-compliant and attempted to kick officers, Caron said in a report. Dodson was held on bail pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.