Amber M. Powers, 30, of 125 Haney Hill Road, was charged about 3 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the parking lot of Walmart. Powers was a passenger in a car driven by 42-year-old Brandy N. Taylor, of 208 Circle Drive, who was found to have an active violation of probation arrest warrant, sheriff’s Deputy Stacey Lawing said in the report. Deputies in an unmarked vehicle followed the car from a Bolton Road trailer park. The registration tag on the car came back to another vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted when Taylor pulled into the Walmart parking lot. Taylor said the car belonged to a friend. A K-9 on scene did an open-air sniff and alerted on the car. Found in a backpack were three grams of suspected heroin, about two grams of suspected methamphetamine, 14 grams of suspected marijuana, and empty plastic bags. Found elsewhere in the car were pieces of buprenorphine and Alprazolam pills, a digital scale and cut straws. Powers claimed ownership of the drugs and paraphernalia, the report said. She and Taylor were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
Laura N. Lucas, 38, of Dandridge, was charged about 2 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and delivery or sale of a controlled substance. A traffic stop was made on a car paced at 90 mph in a 55 mph speed zone on West Andrew Johnson Highway, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Lucas smelled of alcohol. She was allegedly unsteady on her feet and did poorly on field sobriety tests. Two beer bottles and about 21 grams of suspected marijuana were found in the car. Lucas refused a blood draw and a search warrant was obtained from a judge to conduct one, the report said. Lucas was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Bradley E. Silvers, 41, of 389 Pilot Knob Road, was charged Thursday night by sheriff’s deputies with leaving the scene of an accident involving damage. Silvers crashed his 1997 Nissan pickup truck about 12:45 a.m Monday in the 700 block of South Allens Bridge Road. A property owner told deputies that the driver walked away from the scene. Silvers was located Thursday night by telephone and allegedly admitted to being the driver, stating he had “freaked out and left the scene and walked home,” Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Silvers was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A laptop computer was stolen between Thursday night and 3 a.m. Friday from a house in the 15000 block of Horton Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The homeowners told deputies that a side door was left unlocked when they went into Greeneville to run errands. A 14-year-old was sleeping in the house when the computer was stolen, the report said. The HP laptop computer is valued at $300.
A tool box, grinding wheel and other tools valued at about $300 were stolen June 5 from Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Andrew Johnson Highway by a woman who did not stop when a loss prevention officer tried to speak with her, Greeneville police were told Thursday. The suspect, who is named in the report, passed all points of sale with the merchandise and refused to cooperate with the loss prevention officer, Greeneville police said in a report. Lowe’s will seek private prosecution.