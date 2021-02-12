Stephen E. Blangin, 55, of 3822 Asheville Highway, was charged Thursday morning by sheriff’s deputies with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass. Deputies responded about 10:30 a.m. Thursday to a person trespassing at a mobile home in the 400 block of Kiser Loop. Blangin earlier was “beating at the door” of the mobile home and had been trespassed on Jan. 28 from the address, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Blangin was driving a pickup truck pulled over on Newport Highway at Kiser Loop. He allegedly admitted to being at the address and beating on the door, the report said. Blangin was taken into custody and searched. A plastic bag containing 1.6 grams of suspected meth was found, along with a clear glass pipe. Blangin was held on bond pending a first appearance Friday in court.
Filica D. Wilson, of 2082 Kingsport Highway, was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with being a fugitive from justice. Deputies met with the U.S. Marshals Service at a location on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The Marshals Service had Wilson in custody on an active warrant for robbery with a dangerous weapon issued in Buncombe County, North Carolina, Lt. Mike Fincher said in a report. North Carolina authorities will extradite Wilson, the report said.
Jeffrey G. Waddell, 22, of 405 Gregg Mill Road, was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deputies who went to the Gregg Mill Road address spoke with the alleged victim, who had black eyes and bruising “consistent with being held down,” a report said. Waddell denied assaulting the alleged victim, who told deputies she did not remember what happened. Waddell was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Fall Branch man was swindled out of $3,000 this on Wednesday in a phone scam, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The man told deputies Friday that he received a phone call Wednesday morning from a woman and man who both spoke with him. Both are named as suspects in the report. The victim was told that a car “had been found in Texas with drugs in it and his Social Security number was linked to it and he needed to purchase money cards and gifts cards for them,” the report said. The victim told deputies that he purchased three money cards from Walmart for $500 each and three Nike gift cards from Dollar General for $500 each. The victim told deputies he checked the card balances Thursday and the balance was zero on all of them. “He states that they knew all of his information,” the report said. The victim reported the fraud to Walmart and was waiting to hear back from Nike, the report said.