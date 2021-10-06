James C. Davis, 48, of 205 Meadow Brooke Lane, Chuckey, was charged about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence after officers investigated a vehicle crash call in the 1200 block of Shiloh Road. County 911 Dispatch received a call about a power outage in the neighborhood after “the sound of a wreck,” Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Police learned a sport utility vehicle driven by Davis had flipped over and he was attempting to leave the area. Police spoke with Davis, who allegedly admitted to earlier consuming four vodka drinks. The SUV struck a cable box on the shoulder of Shiloh Road, causing it to overturn, the report said. A records check showed that Davis does not have a driver’s license or vehicle insurance. Additional charges were filed. A field sobriety test on Davis was attempted in the sallyport entrance to the Greene County Detention Center but was stopped “due to (Davis’) level of intoxication,” the report said. Davis was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
David A. Dabbs, 30, of 152 Lonesome Pine Trail, was charged early Wednesday with delivery or sale of methamphetamine by sheriff’s deputies. Dabbs allegedly took a car from a relative without permission and returned to the Lonesome Pine Trail property shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. Deputies found Dabbs sitting in a car outside the house. Dabbs and a woman in the car were ordered out of the vehicle. The passenger handed deputies two small plastic bags containing suspected marijuana, the report said. A search of the car turned up a small plastic bag containing about four grams of suspected methamphetamine, a suspected Diazepam pill and a marijuana cigarette. Dabbs was also served arrest warrants for theft of a motor vehicle and criminal trespass. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Whitney R. Tweed, 35, of 1402 Brentwood Drive, was charged Tuesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault in connection with an incident that occurred about 6:20 p.m. Monday at the city Parks and Recreation Center on East Bernard Avenue. Tweed made physical contact with two alleged victims during a dispute involving a child, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. One of the alleged victims told police Tweed argued with her and “ripped” a child from her arms and shoved her outside the recreation center. Tweed struck another alleged victim in the face while in a car after leaving the recreation center, a report said. The alleged victim stopped the vehicle and was getting a child out of the car “when Tweed got in and took off with the other child (still) still in the car,” the report said. Tweed brought the child back to the alleged victim and left before officers arrived. She was taken into custody Tuesday at her home and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
An outdoor water fountain was stolen between Monday night and Tuesday from a yard in the 100 block of Colricia Drive, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The three-tiered concrete yard decoration would likely have taken at least three people to load into a vehicle, the owner told officers. Video footage of the area the fountain was located may be available. The fountain is valued at $900.
A concrete rabbit statue was damaged in a theft attempt between Monday night and Tuesday from a property in the 400 block of New Hope Road, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The statue was removed from a porch and found damaged in a neighboring field. The estimated cost to replace the statue is $75. Extra police patrols in the neighborhood were requested by the victim.