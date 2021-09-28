Watson T. Manuel, 23, of 100 Francis Drive, was charged Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. following an attempted traffic stop on Irish Street. The car was paced about 6:45 p.m. Saturday being driven at 62 mph in a 35 mph speed zone on Summer Street before it turned onto Floral Street, Deputy William Carr said in a report. Patrol car lights and siren were activated and the car was seen on Irish Street before crossing the Truck Route without stopping for traffic, the report said. The car evaded the pursuing deputy but was seen on Myers Street by another deputy, and stopped in the 900 block of Wesley Avenue. A search after Manuel was taken into custody located suspected marijuana in his pocket and part of a Suboxone strip. A syringe and about 10 grams of suspected marijuana was found in a glass jar in the car. Manuel was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A catalytic converter was stolen Sunday afternoon from a pickup truck parked at Banks Farms at a campground on Bewleys Chapel Road. The truck owner told sheriff’s deputies he was floating the Nolichucky River and returned to the truck about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. He found the catalytic converter had been cut off, Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. A witness told the truck owner “that they caught a male in a red 2000s model Ford Ranger with blacked out rims and blacked out headlights and tail lights, crawling out from under the truck with a grinder,” the report said. The man drove off after being confronted by the witness. A partial tag number was provided to deputies. Campground owners requested extra patrols in the area. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
A catalytic converter was stolen and other damage done to a car left between Friday night and Saturday morning in a church parking lot in the 6300 block of Baileyton Road. The car was involved in a crash Thursday and parked. The owner checked on it Friday morning and later that afternoon, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. When the owner returned Saturday morning, the driver’s side door was open and the hood was up. The catalytic converter had been cut off and the car battery was missing, the report said. A saw blade was found next to the passenger side of the car.