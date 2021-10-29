Travis D. Hicks, 33, of 60 W. Rollins St., was charged early Friday with possession of a Schedule II drug-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after sheriff’s deputies went on a warrants check to a house in the 500 block of East McKee Street. Hicks had an active arrest warrant issued in Cocke County. After being placed in custody, a search turned up a a zipper pouch containing a plastic bag with a small amount of suspected meth and a glass pipe, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Another person in the house, Brandi L. Webb, 39, of 234 Gregory Ave., was also found to have an active arrest warrant and was taken into custody. Webb was also charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hicks and Webb were held pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
A car was stolen about 1 p.m. Wednesday from the 500 block of Eads Lane. The theft was reported Thursday to sheriff’s deputies. A neighbor told the victim that a man was seen walking near his house and the car was seen a short time later “speeding down Eads Lane,” Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The 2014 Toyota Scion is valued at $14,000.
A Greystone Road man lost $2,000 in an online scam Wednesday, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The victim told deputies that he was contacted on Instagram by a person he thought was his friend about investing through a bitcoin mine website. The victim sent $1,000 through Cash App to the person and then another $1,000 through Venmo. The victim learned that his friend’s Instagram account had been hacked and he doesn’t know who contacted him. “He later found out that this was a scam and needed a report for bank purposes,” the report said.