Clothing, tools and other possessions were stolen between Thursday and Friday morning in the burglary of a house in the 100 block of Railroad Lane, Greeneville Police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The back door was kicked in to provide entry, the owner told police. Clothing, tools, a heater, suitcase and a paint sprayer were among items stolen. The value of the stolen possessions exceeds $600. An apparent boot mark was found on the back door. The door frame was damaged, the report said.
A railroad crossing arm was vandalized about 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Irish Street, Greeneville police Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. A witness told police he saw a sport utility vehicle pull up to the lowered railroad crossing arm “and begin to rock it back and forth” until the arm bent and fell on the railroad tracks. The Norfolk Southern railroad crossing arm is valued at $500.
Two businesses were vandalized Friday night in the 1000 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Comcast internet cables to Moore’s Auto Sales and the Wash Depot were cut, the report said. Damage totaled about $50. Police will review surveillance videos.
A wallet containing Social Security cards and other personal identification was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Crestview Drive. The wallet also contains credit and debit cards. The theft remains under investigation by Greeneville police.
A cell phone and $800 in cash were reported stolen Saturday afternoon from a residence in the 100 block of Chapel Street. According to the report the victim told Greeneville police that after sleeping all day, the items were discovered missing at about 3 p.m. The phone is valued at $300.
Billy J. Morelock, 55, of 147 Frank Thacker Lane, was charged on Sunday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim told police that Morelock put his hands around her neck and squeezed and pushed her down. According to the report Morelock admitted to pushing the alleged victim down but said that he did not put his hands on her neck. Photos showed red marks on the alleged victim's neck, according to the report.
A utility trailer was reported stolen on Sunday from the 400 block of East Bernard Avenue. The white, tandem axle enclosed trailer was stolen sometime between 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Greeneville police report. The trailer, which has Carter Real Estate & Auction painted on the side, is valued at $7,500.