James C. Roark, 26, of 122 Cox Circle, was charged Thursday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. A witness told police that Roark pushed the alleged victim during an argument and placed his hands around her throat. Roark was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Greene County man was charged Tuesday by Johnson City police with theft of property valued over $2,500. Desmond Smith, 37, of 1885 Old Mountain Road, had a first appearance Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court. Johnson City police received information on Jan. 17 about a vehicle theft. An investigation determined that Smith allegedly stole the vehicle, a report said. Smith was arrested by the Blount County Sheriff’s Department on an unrelated motor vehicle theft charge. He was held in Blount County and taken this week to the Washington County Detention Center on the Johnson City charge.
Ashley N. Phipps, 30, of 202 Ross Blvd., was charged Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police with aggravated criminal trespass. Officers went to a Ross Boulevard apartment and were given permission by the tenant to search inside. Phipps had been seen on the property and was found hiding between a bed and a wall in a bedroom, Officer Charles Story said in a report. Phipps was charged with the trespassing count and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Fencing was damaged Saturday night in the 100 block of Guy Brown Road in Chuckey by a vehicle fleeing Tusculum police after an attempted traffic stop, the property owner told sheriff’s deputies. The damage was reported Wednesday by the owner, who told deputies the vehicle drove through two fences. Damage totals about $200, a report said.
A Black Angus cow and a black Charolais bull were stolen between Monday night and Wednesday morning from a field in the 400 block of McMillan Road in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Ricker said in a report. The owner told deputies that the fence surrounding the field was intact and not broken in any section. The cow and bull are valued at $1,250 each.