An IHOP employee's wallet was burglarized about 8:25 p.m Monday in the 50 block of Bailey Street, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s department report. Deputy Brian Hiatt responded to the scene. The victim told law enforcement that she placed the wallet on her desk in the employees-only office at IHOP and upon return, money was missing and credit cards were laid out on the desk. She told deputies that she was able to pull up security footage of the office which depicted an employee take the money. The suspect also was seen going to the victim’s car and looking through the windows. According to the report, the suspect admitted the theft to law enforcement. William H. Brady was charged with theft under $1,000. Brady was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Gary W. Broyles, of 60 Lorraine St., was charged about 6:20 p.m Monday with driving under the influence by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Anthony Price responded to a parking lot crash at Mcclain Tires in the 1200 block of Snapps Ferry Road. The suspect had an odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle, Price said in the report. Broyles admitted drinking two cans of beer and taking some muscle relaxers. The suspect showed indicators of impairment on the field sobriety test he was given, Price said in the report. Broyles was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.