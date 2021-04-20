A New Jersey woman was charged Saturday with heroin possession and other offenses at the Davy Crockett TA Travel Center on Van Hill Road. Teshanda Lee Grant, 37, of Camden, New Jersey, was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and public intoxication. Baileyton police were told Grant was in a restroom, possibly using drugs. Grant had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet when officers spoke with her. Grant told officers “she may be in possession of heroin,” Officer William Johnson said in a report. Police found bags containing about 1.4 grams of suspected heroin. She also was carrying other small plastic bags, syringes and straws. Grant said she did not have any identification and gave officers a false name and address. Her true identity was eventually determined. Grant was held on $22,300 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Michael C. Gardner, 55, of 1257 Baileyton Main St., was charged Sunday by Baileyton police with driving under the influence-2nd offense following a traffic stop on Bailey Street. Miller was driving a sport utility vehicle paced at 56 mph in a 30 mph zone, Officer Kenneth Bitner said in a report. Strong odors of marijuana and alcohol were detected coming from the SUV after the traffic stop. Gardner told police he had “three or four” drinks at a bar before the traffic stop, the report said. Gardner did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jennifer L. Corbin, 36, of Bobby Street, Knoxville, was charged early Monday by Baileyton police with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Corbin and the driver were passed out in a sport utility vehicle at a gas pump at the Pilot Travel Center on Baileyton Road. Corbin allegedly told officers she was using a syringe to inject Xanax. Syringes and other paraphernalia were found on the passenger side of the vehicle, the report said. Corbin was held on $1,300 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Alfredo A. Cruz, 35, of 61 Lake Drive, was charged Saturday by Tusculum police with domestic assault. The alleged victim called police after an altercation with Cruz at the Lake Drive address. The alleged victim told police he struck her in the neck and head. Cruz was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Michael C. Schaab, 54, of 211 Austin St., was taken into custody Saturday by Greeneville police on connection with an alleged assault incident on April 14. Schaab is charged with aggravated assault and vandalism. The alleged assault happened on Austin Street after Schaab became angry with the victim and ran toward her with a kitchen knife and mallet, causing her to fear for her life, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. The alleged victim ran toward Austin Street and tried to flag down cars to call 911 Schaab allegedly punctured a tire on the victim’s car with the knife before leaving in another vehicle. Bond for Schaab was set at $11,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Brenden R. Miller, 22, of 295 Midway Road, was charged Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check showed Miller also had active arrest warrants for violation of probation. Deputies were called to the 2700 block of Buckingham Road about a man who was laying in a ditch, Sgt. John Stills said in a report. Miller said he was waiting for a ride. He was taken into custody for the arrest warrants. Found in a backpack owned by Miller were small plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Also found in the backpack were pipes, syringes, plastic bags and grinders. Miller was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Mack Edward Peters, 44, of 712 Carson St., was taken into custody Saturday on three counts of violation of community supervision for life, a Community Corrections officer with the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a report. Peters was convicted in 1998 in Sullivan County of aggravated sexual battery and placed on community supervision for life. On Feb. 1. Peters was charged by Greeneville police with public intoxication. The arrest violated three conditions of Peters’ lifetime community supervision, the report said. Peters had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Randal B. Jennings, 49, of 575 Shelton Mission Road, was charged Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug after a traffic stop on Greystone Road. Jennings was paced on radar exceeding the speed limit, Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. Deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle. Four partially smoked marijuana cigarettes were found in the ashtray. Jennings handed over a bag containing 3.6 grams of marijuana, the report said. Another marijuana cigarette was found in Jennings’ cigarette pack. Jennings was issued a summons to appear Monday in court. He was also cited for speeding.