A man charged Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with reckless endangerment and public intoxication after allegedly brandishing a BB gun in a Midway neighborhood had a first appearance Monday in General Sessions Court. Jeffery Scott Johnson, 49, of 125 Rocky Point, had a return court date of Feb. 1 set. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance call about 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Rocky Point. Johnson allegedly placed others in fear of harm “by recklessly brandishing a BB gun that appeared to be an actual firearm while under the influence of an intoxicant,” Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Johnson was standing in a yard when deputies arrived and was ordered to lay on the ground with his hands extended, the report said. A BB gun that resembled a Colt pistol was found in a nearby truck. Johnson was taken into custody without incident. Bond was set at $1,300.
A Chuckey woman involved in a vehicle crash on Jan. 13 was charged Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence. Amanda S. Fellers, 28, of 1350 Stone Dam Road, was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI drug and driving on a suspended license. Fellers was driving a vehicle involved in a crash on southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County, Trooper Jeremy Shelton said. A strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. Fellers actions were “very fidgety,” the report said. Fellers complained of head and neck pain and was treated by Greene County-Greeneville EMS at the scene before being taken to a hospital. She allegedly told troopers she used methamphetamine several days earlier, the report said. A pipe containing suspected marijuana was found under the driver’s seat. Fellers was issued a criminal summons to appear April 5 in court.
A Greene County Detention Center inmate taken Saturday to Greeneville Community Hospital East to receive medical care was charged by sheriff’s deputies with introducing contraband into a penal institution. Clinton G. Davis, 31, of Acton Court, was taken from the jail to the hospital to receive treatment for arm and leg infections, a corrections officer said in a report. It was determined that Davis needed a surgical procedure. A CT scan was done prior to the procedure, which showed a “foreign object” in a body cavity. Hospital staff removed the object before surgery. It was logged into evidence “to determine contents,” the report said. Additional bond of $10,000 was set. Davis is scheduled to appear Wednesday in court.
Justin Michael Clark, 32, of Crossville, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault in connection with an incident on Pritchard Road in Limestone. Clark argued with the alleged victim and dragged her down a wheelchair ramp before putting his hands around her neck and “strangulating” her, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. Clark was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A traffic stop Monday afternoon by Greeneville police on a car without tags resulted in the driver being taken into custody for active arrest warrants. Danny D. McGee, 48, of 205 S. Sunset St., was found to have the active warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The car with no visible registration tag driven by McGee was pulled over about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday on Charles Street. McGee was also cited for a registration violation and having no proof of vehicle insurance. McGee had a first appearance Monday in court. pending. A second court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1.