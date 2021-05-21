Billy W. Stamper, 40, of 191 Ash Meadow Drive, was charged Wednesday night by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession. Police saw a man using his cellphone while driving a truck about 9:50 p.m. on Tusculum Boulevard at East Andrew Johnson Highway and made a traffic stop. A pink glass pipe was seen in the cup holder when police approached the truck, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. A search of the truck turned up a small plastic bag holding about 1.6 grams of suspected meth and a digital scale. Bond was set for Stamper pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A driver in a vehicle crash about 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Parton Loop was charged by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and other offenses. Kristen King was not injured. She was also charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for having no proof of vehicle insurance, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. King refused medical treatment. She was unsteady on her feet and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. A search of the car King was driving located a small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. Also found were a meth pipe, two glass pipes, two glass containers with residue, a cut straw and a torch lighter. King allegedly admitted using meth earlier in the day. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Ulise Santiago, of 2965 Chuckey Pike, was charged about 11 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deputies were called to a Parton Loop mobile home. The alleged victim said she was sitting in a vehicle when Santiago approached, punched her and took hold of her neck, Sgt. John Stills said in a report. The alleged victim had a mark on her neck. Santiago was taken into custody and held without bond ending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court. Six bank checks and prescription medications were taken Thursday in the burglary of a Guinn Drive house, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The burglary was discovered when the victim returned home about 1 p.m. Thursday. A lockbox in the house was broken into and items stolen, the report said. A gun cabinet had been tampered with but no guns were missing. There were no signs of forced entry to the house.
Twenty dollars in cash was stolen Thursday in the burglary of a house on Bluebonnet Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Entry was made through a garage. The owner told deputies that $20 was stolen from a kitchen cabinet. The victim told deputies she thought she heard someone upstairs. No one was found in the house. The burglary remains under investigation.
A push-style lawn mower and other possessions were taken between Wednesday night and Thursday from a shed in the 600 block of South McKee Street, Greeneville police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. The victim noticed the shed door open on Thursday afternoon. Entry into the shed was forced through a rear door, the report said. In addition to the lawn mower, possessions stolen include a weed trimmer, gas can and lawn mower seat. The value of the stolen items exceeds $800. At least two other thefts involving lawn equipment were reported Thursday in the same neighborhood.
A utility trailer containing a riding lawn mower was stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday from a property in the 400 block of South McKee Street, Greeneville police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. The trailer and lawn mower were parked near a driveway. The items have a combined value of $540.
A table saw was stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday from a yard in the 100 block of Lynn Avenue, Greeneville police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. A wheelbarrow found in a neighbor’s yard was used to remove the table saw, the victim told police. The suspect entered an area with a closed gate to access the wheelbarrow, the report said. The Craftsman table saw is valued at $500.
A drill set, plumbing tools and other possessions were stolen Wednesday in from a house in the 700 block of Dyer Hollow Road in Mohawk, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The victim told sheriff’s deputies that he was at work when a neighbor called and said someone was in his home. The homeowner said that when he got home, he noticed a toolbox was missing from his truck. Items stolen from the house also included a tool box, brass fittings and a power saw. A witness saw a red, older-model Dodge pickup truck parked by the house. A possible suspect was named in the report. The combined value of the stolen possessions exceeds $3,600.
A grandfather clock, power and hand tools, a tool chest and a sextant were among items stolen in a burglary between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from a house in the 300 block of North Irish Street, Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report. The victim told police the house had been “trashed” during the burglary. Also taken were a Buddha statue and a chop saw. The value of the stolen possessions exceeds $2,200.
The driver’s-side window of a car parked in the 100 block of Heatherwood Loop was broken out between Tuesday night and Wednesday, Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report. An attempt was also made to break out the passenger-side window. The victim told police that a broom handle was used to try and unlock the car door. A large rock was found next to where the car was parked, the report said. Damage to the car totals $500.