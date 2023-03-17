Jerry S. Malone, 61, of 2155 Whirlwind Road, was charged about 2 a.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. A records check showed Malone also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Deputy George Ball said in a report. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Lincoln Drive and Whirlwind Road on a vehicle with no license plate. Malone said the tag had been stolen and was allowed to drive his nearby home. When Malone pulled into his driveway, he got out of the vehicle “and took off running into a field behind the residence. After a short search of the area, (Malone) was found laying in the field attempting to hide,” the report said. A records check showed Malone’s driver’s license was suspended. A pat-down search after arrest located two Xanax bars in a pocket. A glass pipe and a scale were found inside the vehicle. Malone was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance. He had a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man who allegedly tried to elude law enforcement about 11 a.m. Thursday was charged with driving on a suspended license-3rd offense. Charged was Joshua K. Foshie, 34, of 220 Hummingbird Lane. A car was seen at a stop sign at the intersection of Benbow Road and the 70 Bypass that did not move “for a long period of time” and waited until sheriff’s deputies were out of sight to pull out, Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. A deputy turned around to get a registration tag number and the car was seen going in the opposite direction. It drove off at a high rate of speed. A short time later, deputies were notified by a sheriff’s department employee that a car matching the description nearly crashed into his vehicle and turned right on West Irish Street. A partial tag number was provided. The car was located in the 1100 block of West Irish Street. Foshie allegedly admitted being the driver. A records check showed his driver’s license is suspended. Foshie has a first scheduled appearance date Friday in court.
Sharyssa D. Nelson, 26, of Dunlap in Sequatchie County, was charged about 5:30 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with criminal impersonation and public intoxication after officers were called to the parking lot of Food City on Asheville Highway about a possibly intoxicated female. Nelson “had jerky movements consistent with being intoxicated,” Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Nelson allegedly gave several false names and birthdates to police, including the name and birthdate of her mother. Nelson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.