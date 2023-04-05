Shannon S. Lowe, 32. of Victor Lane, Whitesburg, was charged about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence following a vehicle crash with no injuries in the 700 block of North Mohawk Road. Lowe allegedly smelled of alcohol while speaking with deputies and said he had three beers earlier that night, Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. Lowe “stated he was attempting to catch a friend and stop him from being intoxicated,” the report said. Lowe did poorly on field sobriety tests. A beer can was found in the vehicle he was driving. Lowe was also issued “multiple citations,” the report said. Lowe was scheduled to appear Wednesday in court.
A Mosheim man who allegedly stole a neighbor’s car about 8 p.m. Tuesday and drove it to a nearby bar was charged by sheriff’s deputies with theft of property. James R. Evans, 51, of 125 Wisecarver Road, was also charged with driving on a suspended license, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The alleged victim said he was working on the car in his yard when Evans asked him for a ride to the bar. The man briefly went inside his house and the car was gone when he went back outside. He was told by a neighbor the car was seen “flying down the road” a few minutes earlier, the report said. The owner got a ride to the bar and found the car in the parking lot. The car ignition key was found in Evans’ pocket, the report said. A records check showed Evans’ driver’s license is suspended. Evans was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Johnson City man who was umpiring a softball game at North Greene High School told sheriff’s deputies he was assaulted about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday by a woman. The alleged victim told deputies “he kept having issues with (the suspect) and had to cancel the rest of the game due to her actions,” Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. The alleged victim and a witness told deputies that the suspect followed the man when he walked to get into his truck “and she struck him with her chair” as she passed by, the report said. The alleged victim attempted to get into the truck and the suspect “shut his vehicle door on him two times,” according to the report. Warrant procedures were advised.
An excavator cab was destroyed by fire about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a work site on Hawkins Way in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. No injuries were reported. The owner told deputies a crew was clearing a field when it is believed a hydraulic hose on the excavator became loose, causing it to catch fire. The Orebank Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire. The Hitachi excavator is valued at $45,000.