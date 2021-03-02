Cody Stout, 31, of 101 Ealey Road, was charged Saturday morning with evading arrest after a motorcycle pursuit on numerous roads that began on Newport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report. Stout was a passenger on a motorcycle that wrecked about 11:40 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Old Kentucky Road South. Both suspects fled on foot after a traffic stop was attempted when the motorcycle, which had no license tag, was seen pulling onto Newport Highway from Warrensburg Road. The motorcycle “took off at a high rate of speed” when patrol car lights and siren were activated, the report said. The pursuit was terminated due to wet road conditions, then resumed when the motorcycle was seen again pulling onto St. James Road from Old Newport Highway. It was also seen on West Allens Bridge and Gray roads before wrecking. Stout was seen about 200 yards away running across a field and was taken into custody after a 100-yard foot chase, the report said. A records check showed Stout had active arrest warrants for violation of probation. Stout was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. The motorcycle driver was not located. A suspect is sought by sheriff’s detectives.
Joshua D. Bailey, 20, of 425 Kiser Loop, was served warrants Monday by sheriff’s investigators charging him with theft of property, theft under $1,000 and aggravated burglary. On Feb. 14, Bailey allegedly entered a vacant house in the 4300 block of Asheville Highway and took two fishing poles and and other fishing equipment, Detective Sgt. Toby Price said in a report. On Feb. 1, a man took his four-wheeler to Bailey’s address to be repaired and Bailey allegedly sold it to another man on Facebook for $150, a report said. Bailey was held on $11,500 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Annette D. Allen, 52, of 1545 Delta Valley Road, was charged Friday morning by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia after a warrants check at an on Old Stage Road address. Allen was sitting in the driver’s seat of a sport utility vehicle. A plastic bag with residue, a cut straw and a marijuana cigarette was found in Allen’s purse, Deputy William Carr said in a report. An active arrest warrant for domestic assault was also served on Allen. Allen was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Dy’Quavis Tyson Wilkins, 1922 Arlington Park Dr., was issued a summons Saturday to appear in court on a charge of shoplifting-theft of property, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Wilkins allegedly underscanned $134 worth of merchandise at Walmart during the past two months, including $9 of items on Saturday that were recovered, according to the report. Wilkins was also issued a trespassing warning and advised to not return to the Walmart store in Greeneville, the report stated. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in court.
An orange-and-white light on top of a car used by a DoorDash vendor was stolen early Monday while it was parked in the first block of Bradley Avenue, Greeneville police Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. The light was on the vehicle when the owner returned home about midnight Monday. It was not there when he went outside Monday morning. Someone apparently took wire cutters and cut the power cord that was running to the inside of his car, the report said. The light is valued at $50.
A handgun was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 100 block of Monument Avenue, according to a Greeneville police report. The owner was not sure when the gun was stolen. She noticed it missing last week,, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in the report. A possible suspect is named in the report. The Smith & Wesson .357 “Hers Edition” handgun is valued at $500.
A counterfeit $100 bill was passed Saturday at an auction business in the 16000 block of Kingsport Highway in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. The owner did not know who passed the bill The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.
A vehicle did extensive damage about 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a rail fence on a property in the 6100 block of McDonald Road in Mohawk, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. A vehicle ran off the road and went through the fence, taking about 30 feet of fencing down and damaging another 20 feet, the report said. An investigation indicated that another vehicle came and pulled the one that struck the fencing out. A maroon piece of body panel and a silver-colored mirror were found at the wreck scene. Damage to the white rail fence is estimated at $6,000.
Two computer tablets were reported stolen Saturday from a camper in the 1300 block of Mohawk Ridge Road in Bulls Gap. One tablet was stolen Friday and the other was taken several months ago, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The tablets have a combined value of $800. A suspect is named in the report.
A Chuckey man told sheriff’s deputies Friday that someone withdrew nearly $4,000 from his bank account. Three withdrawals totaling $3,976 were made between Feb. 22 and Thursday, a report said. No one has permission to withdraw money from the victim’s bank account, he told deputies.