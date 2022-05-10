An unattended outdoor fire Monday afternoon that spread across a property in the 300 block of Bowers Road is under investigation by the Greene County Office of Emergency Management. The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s deputies spoke with a man who told them he was on the property burning trash and thought the fire was out before leaving to run errands. A passerby saw smoke and 911 Dispatch was notified. “Upon arrival, firefighters found a vehicle and multiple areas on fire on the property,” Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. About 3,000 gallons of water was required to extinguish the fire and “hotspots,” the report said. Batteries, tires, gas shocks and other vehicle parts were burned in the fire. No injuries were reported.
A woman was charged with methamphetamine possession and a man charged with disorderly conduct about 7:30 p.m. Monday after sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Chestnut Ridge Road. Ashley D. Ayers, 32, of New Caney, Texas, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and public intoxication. Marvin N. Southerland, 44, listed as homeless, was also charged with resisting arrest. Deputies responded to a call about a woman walking down the road “yelling (and) saying people were trying to kill her,” Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. Greene County-Greeneville EMS was on scene speaking with the woman, identified as Ayers, when deputies arrived. Ayers was allegedly uncooperative and placed under arrest for public intoxication. A plastic bag containing suspected meth was found in one of her pockets. As deputies left, man identified as Southerland who had been with Ayers was sitting on the side of the 1300 block of Middle Creek Road. Southerland was told he could not remain on the property but refused to leave and “got into a fighting stance,” the report said. He pulled away when deputies tried to take him into custody for disorderly conduct and struggled with them after being taken to the ground. Southerland was “dry-stunned” to gain compliance, the report said. He and Ayers were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Terance Clark, 39, was charged Monday morning by Washington County sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale or methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Clark, of Old Knoxville Highway, was driving a motorcycle with a loud muffler and switched tags in the 500 block of Ducktown Road. A traffic stop was conducted about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release. A K-9 alerted on Clark, who was in possession of 3.5 grams of meth, a loaded syringe, four grams of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Clark was also cited for a driver’s license violation and having a loud muffler. He was held on $6,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.