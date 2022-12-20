Greg C. Bowens, 48, of 255 Donald Broyles Road, Chuckey, was charged about 4 p.m Saturday with texting while driving and driving with a suspended license by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jerry Goforth responded to the scene in the 200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Bowens was seen by law enforcement allegedly using his cellphone while driving. Emergency lights were activated and a records check indicated Bowens had a suspended license and that the suspect was using false registration tags, Goforth said in the report. Bowens was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jody L. Foulks, of 1108 Woodside Drive, was charged about 9 p.m Monday with driving with a suspended license and speeding by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Larry Gilbert initiated a traffic stop in the intersection between East Andrew Johnson Highway and Burns Street. The suspect was pulled over for allegedly driving 63 mph in a 45 mph zone, Gilbert said in the report. A records check indicated the suspect’s license was suspended for failure to pay a ticket he received in North Carolina. Foulks was issued a summons to appear in Greene County General Sessions Court on Wednesday.
Ashley D. Lyons, 37, of 1600 TN-70 Bypass was charged at 9:45 p.m. Monday with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Katlyn Lamb responded to the 800 block of Tusculum Boulevard after Greene County 911 dispatch received a call about a woman passed out in a car in the parking lot. The suspect smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking, Lamb said in the report. Lyons reportedly failed field sobriety tests. Law enforcement found a bag of marijuana “in plan view” on the seat. Heroin, along with burned foil, was also found. Two bottles of vodka and a case of beer were also found in the suspect’s vehicle, Lamb said. Lyons was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.