Mark E. Brown, 48, of Old State Road-Route 34, Telford, was charged about 6 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with drug possession and other offenses following a two-vehicle crash at 751 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Brown allegedly failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle and struck a motorized scooter at the intersection with Industrial Road. A records check showed that Brown’s driver’s license was suspended and he had no proof of vehicle insurance. He admitted to an officer he had Suboxone and Alprazolam in a key chain container, a report said. A cut straw was also found on Brown. He was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license-2nd offense, having no proof of insurance and cited for failure to yield. Brown was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. The other person involved in the crash, Vincent T. Morris, of Mountain Loop, was issued a summons for driving on a revoked license.
Danny F. Alley, 30, of 660 Davis Valley Road, Afton, was charged Tuesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with drug possession and firearms offenses after Alley was found passed out in the driver’s seat of a sport utility vehicle in the 900 block of Carpenters Chapel Road. A records check showed that Alley had an active violation of probation warrant, Deputy Robert Mathes said in a report. A search after arrest turned up suspected methamphetamine, three doses of suspected LSD with a “Trump stamp,” plastic bags, Subutex pills and suspected barbiturate pills. A loaded Taurus handgun was found in the center console of the SUV. Alley was carrying $3,383 in cash, the report said. Alley was charged with for counts of delivery or sale of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alley was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Robert D. Budriss, 44, of 113 Indian Hills Circle, was charged Monday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault in connection with an incident at an apartment at the address. Budriss and the alleged victim got into an argument about cats in the apartment complex and he pulled a knife on the victim, Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. Budriss was determined to be the primary aggressor and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. A purse containing a handgun was stolen between Sunday and Wednesday from a sport utility vehicle parked outside an apartment complex at 600 Crestview Drive. There was no evidence of forcible entry to the SUV, Greeneville police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. The 9-millimeter Sig Sauer handgun is valued at $650.
About 40 feet of fencing was damaged by a vehicle between Sept. 15 and Saturday in the 1400 block of Raders Sidetrack Road, sheriff’s Deputy Robert Mathes said in a report. The vandalism was reported on Monday. The victim told deputies that damage to the barbed wire fence and posts indicates that a vehicle ran through it. Repairs are estimated to cost $400.