Brandon S. Rice, 44, of University Parkway, Johnson City, was charged Tuesday night by Greeneville police with felony evading arrest and other offenses after a vehicle pursuit that ended on West Andrew Johnson Highway. A traffic stop was attempted about 11 p.m. Tuesday on West Andrew Johnson Highway on a car with one headlight out. The car did not stop after emergency lights and siren were activated, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. A be on the lookout alert was issued for the car, which was seen on West Church Street. The car, driven by Rice, did not stop and continued on East Andrew Johnson Highway before stopping in the Greeneville Community Hospital parking lot and then pulling onto Tusculum Boulevard. Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit. The car continued back onto East Andrew Johnson Highway before running over a spike strip and coming to a stop in the 800 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. Rice got out of the car and began to walk away from officers. He allegedly pushed away from a sheriff’s deputy attempting to restrain him. A Taser was used to subdue Rice, and he was taken into custody. Rice was charged by sheriff’s deputies with resisting arrest. He was also charged by Greeneville police with having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for light and registration violations. Rice was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Stephanie L. Lockhart, 30, of 6165 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, was charged about 8:30 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and vehicular assault. Police were dispatched to a crash with injuries on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Justis Drive, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. A witness told officers that Lockhart “had been driving recklessly and failed to stop at the traffic light, causing a collision with another vehicle.” Lockhart had glassy eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol. She allegedly refused to follow directions during field sobriety tests and became “argumentative and belligerent,” the report said. Field sobriety tests were stopped and Lockhart was taken into custody. A passenger in Lockhart’s car suffered head and nose injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a hospital. Lockhart was also cited for running a red light. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jessica A. Valentine, 37, of 11057 Lonesome Pine Trail, Bulls Gap, was charged about 8:30 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Charges were filed after Valentine was located in a pickup truck that had pulled off Old Baxter Road. Valentine smelled of alcohol and had difficulty walking. She allegedly refused to participate in field sobriety tests or allow a blood draw. A search warrant was obtained to draw blood. Valentine was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Chad E. Lavery, 53, of 70 Haney Park, was charged Monday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim had a minor injury, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Lavery was determined to be the primary aggressor. He was held pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Tools and collectable items were stolen between Monday and Tuesday from a house in the 500 block of Kidwell School Road, sheriff’s Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. The owner found a back door at the house had been kicked in. A Royal Crown Cola sign, toy cars, a power tool and a toolbox were stolen. The value of the stolen items exceeds $1,350.
A sport utility vehicle was stolen between about 10 p.m Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Hogan Avenue. The person who had been driving the SUV told Greeneville police she was sleeping on the couch with the keys on the table when it was stolen. A witness named a suspect who was seen in the vehicle. The 2011 GMC Yukon is valued at $1,000.
Watermelons have been disappearing from a fruit stand in the 1100 block of Forest Street, Greeneville police Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. The victim told police watermelons have been stolen between June 28 and Monday. He believes they are being stolen by juveniles who were seen in the area of the fruit stand on a recent morning, the report said. Four watermelons were taken on June 28. Two others were smashed in the roadway on Sunday night, the report said. The suspects apparently switched off a surveillance camera before the thefts. Police will add extra patrols in the neighborhood. The stolen watermelons have a combined value of about $70.