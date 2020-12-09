David P. Hyatt, 44, of 2950 Buckingham Road, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hyatt was in the Quick Stop market at 1801 W. Main St. when an off-duty sheriff’s deputy saw Hyatt pull out a cigarette pack that contained pills. Police were called and searched a backpack Hyatt had with him. A case fell out of the backpack that contained a a glass pipe, a scale, a cut straw, a syringe and three different packaged pills, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Pills allegedly in Hyatt’s possession included Buprenorphine, Alprazolam and Tadalafil, and part of another pill that couldn’t be identified. Hyatt was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Telford man was charged Tuesday by the Johnson City Police Department with two counts of violation of the sex offender registry. Dewayne Railey, 39, of Oriole Lane, is required to report quarterly. He allegedly failed to report in September and also moved from Johnson City to Telford without notifying proper authorities, a police report said. Railey was placed under arrest Tuesday and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending arraignment Wednesday.
A woman allegedly causing a disturbance Monday afternoon in a Greeneville neighborhood, prompting citizen complaints, was charged with public intoxication. Janel V. Powell, 33, of 1113 Tusculum Blvd., was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. Greeneville police were called about 6:45 p.m. Monday to the 600 block of South McKee Street and saw Powell “yelling and aggressively knocking on the door of the residence,” a report said. Powell told police she lives in an apartment there, but a resident said she has not lived there for more than two months. Powell “was unable to offer a coherent answer for where she had been prior to arrival at the residence,” the report said. Powell was wearing capri pants and shoeless. Prior to police arrival, 911 Dispatch had received numerous calls about a woman matching Powell’s description causing disturbances in other locations throughout Greeneville, the report said. Powell “appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic to the point that she posed a danger to herself or others,” and was placed under arrest for public intoxication.
Apparent vandalism damages were done to rubber roof membranes of businesses in the 600 block of Asheville Highway, Greeneville police said in a report. A property management company notified police that between Nov. 17 and Tuesday morning, the rubber membrane on the roofs of several businesses were cut. Tenant A Service Group notified the management company three weeks ago about a leaking roof. A roofing company was called, and an inspection indicated “the rubber on the roof looked to have been cut,” Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Repairs to the roof totaled $8,400. On Sunday, the property management company was called by Ingles Markets about a leaking roof. The roofing company was called in and the rubber on the roof was found to have been “cut in a semicircle with a box cutter and the box cutter was still on the roof,” the report said. H&R Block, another tenant, also reported a leaking roof. Repair estimates for the Ingles and H&R Block roofs were not available Tuesday to police. Greenwood Properties, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is the owner of the building housing the businesses.
A counterfeit $20 bill was found Monday afternoon by a bank clerk in a deposit from the Dairy Queen restaurant, 3626 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. The Heritage Bank employee told police the counterfeit bill came out of the deposit bag from Dairy Queen. The counterfeit bill was placed into evidence.