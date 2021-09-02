Andrea M. Blake, 52, of 60 Fairview Ridges Court, Afton, was charged about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with being a DUI multiple offender and driving on a revoked license following a welfare check in the 1300 block of Tusculum Boulevard. Blake was in a car with the motor running and her foot on the brake in a parking lot near a Greeneville restaurant. She was “incoherent,” Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called about a possible overdose. Blake “had labored breathing, was sweating, and smelled heavily of alcohol,” the report said. Blake allegedly became combative with officers and was placed in handcuffs. She had dilated pupils and Narcan was administered. EMS took Blake to Greenville Community Hospital. She was later medically cleared and taken into custody. Blake was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court. Blake was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for a registration violation.
Michael L. Sparks, 56, of 3121 Old Kentucky Road S., was charged about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday with driving under the influence-2nd offense after driving off the road in the 100 block of Susong Memorial Road, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report. Deputies found May laying beside the road in a ditch about 50 feet from his vehicle, which was in a field. Sparks allegedly admitted to drinking earlier. He had difficulty walking on his own and was unable to take field sobriety tests, the report said. Sparks was also charged with violation of the implied consent law and driving on a suspended license-3rd offense. Sparks was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man and woman were charged with methamphetamine possession following a traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Irish Street. Charged were Johnny R. Martin, 59, of 3220 Newport Highway; and Jennifer J. Johnson, 46, of 3840 Ottway Road. Martin was also charged with driving on a revoked license-3rd offense. Johnson was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop on a car without a working tail light was conducted in the 600 block of North Irish Street. A records check showed that Martin’s license was revoked. A small amount of methamphetamine and a pipe were found in Johnson’s purse. A K-9 dog alerted on the car. A plastic bag found between the car seats contained about three-quarters of a gram of meth. Neither car occupant claimed ownership of the drug, the report said. Martin and Johnson were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Derek R. Hughes, 41, of 1088 Oasis Road, was charged about noon Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with leaving the scene of an accident. Hughes was located at home and allegedly admitted he was the driver of a car that flipped onto its roof earlier in the 300 block of Oasis Road, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report. Investigation at the scene showed Hughes drove off the road. The car tore down a neighbor’s fence and guide wire on a light pole. A witness saw a man get out of the car after the crash and walk down the road, the report said. Hughes declined medical attention. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Power tools and a safe were stolen Wednesday from a house in the 200 block of Lakeshore Drive. The owners came home from church and found the back door had been forced open, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. Personal documents and $1,500 were in the safe. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A counterfeit $50 bill included in a deposit from a Marathon market was identified Wednesday at an Andrew Johnson Bank branch, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. A bank clerk told police that a Marathon employee made the deposit from one of the Greene County stores. The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.
Two packages ordered from Amazon and delivered between Saturday and Tuesday at an address in the 4700 block of Kelley Gap Road were stolen, sheriff’s Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report. The packages contained a console cover and athletic pants. The victims checked with Amazon and were told the packages were delivered. The items have a combined value of $23.
A television and other merchandise were stolen about 5 p.m. Monday from Walmart by two men who selected the items and walked out of the store without paying, Greeneville police were told by a loss prevention employee. The theft was reported to police Wednesday. The television and other items stolen have a combined value of about $432, the report.