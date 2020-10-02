Samantha R. Dyer, of Powell in Knox County, was charged Wednesday afternoon by sheriffs deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug following a Tennessee Highway Patrol traffic stop on northbound Interstate 81 in the Fall Branch area. A records check by the THP after the traffic stop showed that Dyer has an active arrest warrant sworn out in Anderson County for violation of probation. The THP requested backup from the sheriff’s department, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. An odor of marijuana was detected coming from Dyer after she got out of her car. About 10 grams of suspected marijuana was found in a plastic bag hidden in Dyer’s crotch area, the report said. Dyer has a first appearance scheduled Friday in court.
A car was stolen about 6:45 a.m. Thursday from the parking lot of Food Country USA, 6736 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. The car owner told deputies that he left the car running when he and his girlfriend went into the Marathon Market next to Food Country. When the couple returned to the parking spot, the car was missing. The gray 2005 Subaru Legacy is valued at $2,300.
Barbara C. Butcher, of 765 Lovers Lane, was charged early Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with leaving the scene of an accident with damage and driving on a revoked license. Butcher was allegedly the driver of a sport utility vehicle that earlier struck a Jeep and then left the scene. Butcher allegedly parked a short distance away and had someone pick her up, Deputy Anthony Pruitt said in a report. Deputies found the abandoned SUV and then went to Butcher’s home, where she was charged. A records check showed her driver’s license is revoked. Butcher has an appearance scheduled Friday in court.
A homemade truck bed trailer reported stolen from a Mayflower Lane property was recovered from a person who purchased it off the Facebook marketplace website, sheriff’s Deputy John Stills said in a report Thursday. The owner said the trailer was stolen in mid-September, and described a truck seen on the property about the time it went missing. Deputies went to a Shelton Mission Road property, where the trailer was recovered from a man who said he paid $100 for it. The trailer is valued at $400. The name of a person who posted the trailer for sale is included in the report.