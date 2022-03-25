Darrell J. Price, 28, of 206 Pinecrest Drive, was charged Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault. Price and the mother of a child were involved in a custody exchange to the mother when he was allegedly told he would never see the child again, upsetting Price, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Price attempted to take the child out of a car, leading to a physical encounter with the alleged victim and a man with her, the report said. Price was seen by witnesses “aggressively removing the child from the vehicle” and then pushing the alleged victim against the car. He also threatened to shoot the alleged victim, a witness told police. Price left the scene. A traffic stop was conducted nearby. Police reviewed video footage of the exchange, which took place in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A records check showed that Price was out on bond on “previous domestic charges” and violated the conditions of his bond release, the report said. Price was additionally charged with violation of a protective order/contempt of court. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A catalytic converter was cut from a sport utility vehicle between Wednesday night and Thursday morning while it was parked at an auto repair business in the 1200 block of Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville police said in a report. The SUV had been worked on Wednesday and the catalytic converter was still attached, the owner told police. Two new saw blades and a used blade were left at the scene. Video camera footage may be available. The catalytic converter value was not immediately known. Damage to the SUV totals $1,500.
An attempted theft of another catalytic converter from a van was reported between Wednesday night and Thursday from Lincare, 818 Tusculum Blvd. The attempted theft was discovered when the van was driven and began making “a weird sound,” a report said. Damage to the van is $1,500.