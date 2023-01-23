Cory R. Mathes, 30, of 1153 Ripley Island Road, Afton, was charged about 5:30 p.m. Saturday with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Xanax and possession of Suboxone without a prescription, driving with a suspended license third offense and having window tint darker than the legal limit, according to a report by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jon Luke Myers responded to the scene where the suspect’s vehicle was reportedly seen in the intersection of Bolton Road and Roller Street. Law enforcement initiated a traffic stop after Myers noticed that the window tint on the suspect’s car was allegedly darker then the state limit of 35%, Myers said in the report. A records check showed Mathes’ license to be revoked. The suspect reportedly appeared nervous and attempted to stick a white pill bottle in between the driver seat and center console, Myers said in the report. Inside of the bottle there were 5.5 Suboxone and two Xanax pills. Mathes reportedly told police that he had a prescription for the pills but did not have the prescription with him. Also inside the pill bottle was a small tube with a spoon inside of it, which law enforcement described being “used to snort narcotics in powder form,” Myers added. Law enforcement searched the suspect’s vehicle and found a syringe in the center console and a backpack that held a Taurus security box with an ammunition magazine inside of it. Officers reportedly located a Taurus 9 mm handgun and a bill of sale for the weapon, which was not written out to Mathes, inside a lunch box near the spare tire. Law enforcement found a total of 20 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. Mathes was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
An Iphone 14 was reported stolen from a residence sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday in the 60 block of State Street, according to a report by the Greeneville Police Department. Sgt. Justin House responded to the residence where the victim told police that someone had stolen the smart phone and “ransacked her bedroom.” The victim told police that paperwork, stored in bags in a corner of the room, were strewn about the floor. The victim did have an idea about who the suspect was, but could not explain “how she knew (the suspect) did it,” House said in the report. According to the report, there was no damage to the entrance of the residence. No one has been charged.
A Dodge Ram pickup truck was reportedly stolen about 5 p.m. Saturday from a parking lot at a store in the 110 block of Valk Lane, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Joe Harness responded to the scene where the victim told law enforcement that he left his keys in the vehicle and gone into the store “for a short time.” The victim told law enforcement he realized the vehicle was gone when he exited the store, Harness said in the report. Security footage reportedly depicts a white Jeep pulling up beside the pickup when the victim enters the store. A male is reportedly seen exiting the Jeep and entering the victim’s pickup. There are no known suspects at this time.
Skyllar G. Blackburn, 22, of 640 Ebenezer Loop, Chuckey, was charged about 1:15 p.m. Friday with possession of Suboxone, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Brian Hiatt responded to the scene in the 380 block of Rheatown Road, Chuckey, where deputies found the suspect locked in a bathroom. Law enforcement entered the bathroom and reportedly found Blackburn slumped over the toilet. The suspect had aluminum foil in his hands that had a burnt substance on it, Hiatt said in the report. A search of Blackburn at Greene County Detention Center, Hiatt added, found 16 strips of Suboxone. Blackburn was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.