David B. Soule, 23, of Germantown in Shelby County, was charged early Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Soule was also cited for speeding, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. Police saw a car speeding on East Bernard Avenue at Walnut Street and made a traffic stop. Soule allegedly had slurred speech and gave off an odor of alcohol. He could not provide proof of insurance and a records check showed the car was stolen. It was later determined that Soule did own the car, which had been reported stolen in Savannah, Georgia, and then recovered. Soule did poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly admitted he had been drinking earlier and had taken a Klonopin pill. Soule was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man found sleeping in a storage unit in a lot at Greeneville Mini Warehouses, 1926 Industrial Road, was charged early Sunday by police with aggravated criminal trespass and criminal impersonation. Ryan J. Cate, 45, no address given, was also found to have an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. Police received a report about 1 am. Sunday about two adults trespassing on the property. A man later identified as Cate and a woman were found sleeping in a storage unit. The locks to the unit had been cut and the pair had a bed and television inside, the report said. The business manager told police locks to the unit had recently been cut several times. Cate allegedly gave officers two Social Security numbers that did not match his identity. He was detained in handcuffs until he told officers his real identity. A records check showed Cate had the active arrest warrant and he was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Two pocket knives, two watches and a cellphone were taken Saturday afternoon from a house in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The victim returned home after running errands and discovered the possessions missing. Possible suspects are named in the report. The items have a combined value of $370.
An apartment in the 1100 block of Arnold Road was broken into Saturday, the tenant told Greeneville police. The front door was damaged but the owner did not immediately find any property missing, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Damage to the door frame totals $200.
A house was vandalized Friday in the 400 block of East McKee Street, Greeneville police Officer Cody Greene said in a report. Police went to the address about 10 p.m. Friday and found a broken glass door, with the door locked. No one was found inside. Nothing appeared to have been stolen, the report said. Damage to the door totals $250.