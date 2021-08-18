Corey L. Sweat, 44, listed as homeless, was charged Wednesday afternoon by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault and criminal trespassing. Police went to a Lyle Circle address and spoke with a relative, who said that Sweat had a knife and was locked in a bathroom. He could not be located when officers arrived. The alleged victim told police that Sweat had asked him for money and was refused before pulling a knife on him, causing him to fear for his safety. Sweat left in a car and was arrested about one hour later at a Redbud Drive address. Sweat was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance on Friday in court.
Frankie D. Crum, of 1000 Heritage Road N., was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with aggravated domestic assault by Greeneville police in connection with an incident Monday afternoon on Bohannan Avenue at Burns Street. The alleged victim told police that she was being followed around town by Crum and tried to evade him by turning onto Burns Street. Crum pulled up beside her, almost colliding with her vehicle at the stop sign. As the alleged victim attempted to pull away, Crum “made a U-turn in a gravel lot and came at her head-on,” causing her to swerve and come to a stop in a parking lot, Officer Chris Metcalf said in a report. Crum continued on in his vehicle in the same direction as the alleged victim before turning onto Haynes Boulevard into a business parking lot. The alleged victim drove to the Greeneville Police Department and provided a statement. Crum drove himself Wednesday to the police department and was taken into custody. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Cody A. Morrison, 29, of 135 Shady Grove Lane, was charged Tuesday morning with domestic assault by sheriff’s deputies. Morrison went to a McMillan Road address and asked to retrieve clothing, but was denied entrance, sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. When the alleged victim opened the door, Morrison pushed him aside and punched him in the nose, causing it to bleed. Morrison also broke a water fountain, the report said. Morrison was located by deputies walking on Shackleford Road and taken into custody. A records check shows that another resident has a court order of protection against Morrison, who was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man and woman stole $325 worth of food from Walmart, a Greeneville police report said. The theft occurred on July 17. Police were notified on Wednesday. The couple pushed a shopping cart full of groceries out of the store without paying for it, a report said. Security video footage of the suspects is available for review.